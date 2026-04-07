DC Vs GT, IPL 2026: Three Key Battles To Look Forward In Tomorrow's New Delhi's Clash

Summary of this article
KL Rahul vs Siraj could decide the powerplay, with Siraj targeting early movement against Rahul’s steady starts
GT’s hopes depend heavily on Shubman Gill getting through Ngidi’s new-ball spell
Sameer Rizvi’s current form faces its biggest test against Rashid Khan in the middle overs
Delhi Capitals will face Gujarat Titans in Match 14 of IPL 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. DC have started the season with two wins, while GT are yet to register a victory after losing both their opening matches.
With both teams still settling combinations, this game becomes important for maintaining momentum for Delhi and getting points on the board for Gujarat.
Delhi have largely depended on Sameer Rizvi’s form in the batting department, while their bowling unit has been more consistent across phases.
Gujarat Titans, on the other hand, have had issues with their middle order despite getting starts from their top-order batters. With conditions in Delhi expected to be good for batting, individual contests could play a key role in deciding the match.
KL Rahul Vs Mohammed Siraj
KL Rahul’s start to IPL 2026 has been relatively quiet despite Delhi’s wins, but his overall IPL record makes him a key player at the top. He averages over 45 in IPL history and is known for anchoring innings in the powerplay.
Against Mohammed Siraj, the contest becomes interesting because of Siraj’s ability to move the new ball. Siraj, who has over 70 IPL wickets and a bowling average around 25, is most effective early in the innings. If Siraj can strike early, it exposes DC’s middle order; if Rahul settles, Delhi gain control in the powerplay.
Shubman Gill Vs Lungi Ngidi
Shubman Gill remains Gujarat Titans’ most important batter, even though he has had limited impact so far this season. He scored 39 in his only innings and is returning from a minor injury, making his role crucial at the top.
On the other hand, Lungi Ngidi has been effective in Delhi’s pace attack, especially with his ability to hit hard lengths and extract bounce. Gill’s strength lies in timing and placement, but Ngidi’s variations could test him early. If Gill gets through the powerplay, GT’s batting looks more stable.
Sameer Rizvi Vs Rashid Khan
This is arguably the most important middle-overs battle in the game. Sameer Rizvi has been in outstanding form, scoring 160 runs in just two innings and playing back-to-back match-winning knocks. However, Rashid Khan presents a completely different challenge.
He has taken 21 wickets against Delhi Capitals at an economy of just 6.48, highlighting his effectiveness in this matchup. Rizvi has shown the ability to attack spin, but Rashid’s control and variations make him one of the toughest bowlers to score against in the middle overs.