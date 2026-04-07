DC Vs GT, IPL 2026: Check Match Prediction And Predicted Playing XIs

DC Vs GT, IPL 2026: Get prediction, likely XIs for Indian Premier League 2026 match 14 between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans on Wednesday, April 8, at the Arun Jaitley Stadiums in New Delhi

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DC Vs GT, IPL 2026: Check Match Prediction And Predicted Playing XIs
Gujarat Titans' Ashok Sharma, right, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Punjab Kings' Marco Jansen during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings in New Chandigarh. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • DC and GT will take on each other in match 14 of IPL 2026

  • According to Google, DC (54%) have a slight edge over GT (46%) before the match

  • DC have won their initial two matches, while GT have lost both games before this match

Delhi Capitals will take on Gujarat Titans in Match 14 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 with early-season pressure already building on the visitors. DC have started with back-to-back wins, largely due to better game management in crunch moments, while GT have lost both matches despite getting into strong positions.

The difference so far has been execution in the final overs, Delhi have closed games efficiently, whereas Gujarat have struggled to finish with both bat and ball.

One key area in this contest will be how Gujarat’s middle order responds after two underwhelming outings. Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill have provided stability at the top, but the lack of contributions from players like Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar and others has hurt their chances.

Delhi, meanwhile, will look for more output from their top order to complement Sameer Rizvi’s strong start. With conditions in Delhi likely to favour batting but also offer some assistance early on, the first six overs could again shape how the match unfolds.

DC Vs GT, IPL 2026: Match Prediction

Delhi Capitals head into the clash as slight favourites, with Google’s win predictor giving them a 54% chance, compared to Gujarat Titans’ 46%. This reflects DC’s unbeaten start and better finishing, while GT’s winless run and middle-order struggles keep them slightly behind despite having a competitive squad.

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Also Check: DC Vs GT Preview, IPL 2026

DC Vs GT, IPL 2026: Likely Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals: KL Rahul (wk), Pathum Nissanka, N Rana, Sameer Rizvi, DA Miller, T Stubbs, Axar Patel (C), Vipraj Nigam, KL Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, L Ngidi

Impact Player: T Natarajan

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, R Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan (C), K Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

Impact Player: Ashok Sharma

Q

Who has a better chance of winning the match between DC and GT?

A

DC have a 54% chance of winning the match against GT (46%) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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