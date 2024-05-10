Cricket

Deadline Looms: Rahul Dravid Must Reapply For Head Coach Position After June, Says Jay Shah

Rahul Dravid, who had a two-year contract originally, was given an extension along with his support staff after the conclusion of the 50-overs World Cup in November last year

PTI
India's head coach Rahul Dravid during a training session ahead of the fifth Test cricket match against England in Dharamshala on March 6, 2024. India won and claimed the series 4-1. Photo: PTI
India head coach Rahul Dravid will have to reapply if he wishes to continue in the job after his tenure ends with next month's T20 World Cup, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah has said while making it clear that the new appointment will be for a three-year term. (More Sports News)

Dravid, who had a two-year contract originally, was given an extension along with his support staff after the conclusion of the 50-overs World Cup in November last year.

"We will call for applications in the next few days. Rahul Dravid's tenure is coming to an end. He has to reapply if he has to continue. We are looking for a long-term coach, for three years," Jay Shah told media during an interaction at the BCCI office on Thursday.

The BCCI secretary said there has been no precedent of having different coaches for different formats but ultimately the decision rests with the Cricket Advisory Committee. The CAC comprises Jatin Paranjape, Ashok Malhotra and Sulakshana Naik.

"There is no precedent of different coaches for different format in Indian cricket. Besides, we have a number of players who are all-format players. There are many common players across formats such as Rishabh Pant, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma," he said.

"Ultimately, this is the Cricket Advisory Committee's call. I have to implement what they decide," he added.

Shah said even a foreign coach can be considered depending on the CAC's recommendations.

"If the CAC selects a foreign coach, I can't interfere," he added.

The BCCI secretary informed that the vacant post of one national selector is expected to be filled up soon.

"A few interviews for the selector's post have already happened. We will announce it soon," he said.

Greg Barclay's role as the chairman of the International Cricket Council ends later this year but Shah remained non-committal on running for the position.

"Let me be here in the BCCI. Let there be speculation. But let me be here (in the BCCI). Am I not doing a good job?" he asked.

"India sending experienced team for T20 World Cup"

Shah said India are sending an experienced team to the T20 World Cup owing to the fact that conditions in the USA are unknown.

"The team is leaving in two batches, those who will be free before (the playoffs) will leave on May 24. The rest of them will leave after the final," he said.

"We have an experienced team; a better team couldn't have been selected. We have selected the best 15 players possible. We have a batting line up till Nos. 8 and 9. We have selected experienced players who can play in all conditions," he added.

Shah rejected the talk that India, England and Australia are in talks to revive the franchise-based competition Champions League T20.

Punjab Kings during match 58 of IPL 2024 against RCB in Dharamsala on May 9, Thursday. - BCCI
IPL 2024 Playoff Race: Punjab Kings ELIMINATED For 10th Consecutive Season

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Cricket Victoria CEO Nick Cummins had claimed in a media interaction here last month that the three boards are in talks to revive the competition.

"The Cricket Victoria CEO has not spoken to me about this. No such discussions are taking place. I would have told you had I been a part of any talks," Shah said.

He also said the ICC has not approached BCCI on the topic of creating windows for country-based T20 leagues.

"That is ICC's prerogative. It is a fact that the ICC is not touching the IPL. In fact, they have given it a two-and-a-half month window instead of just about two months, we are grateful to the ICC for that," he said.

Shah said the board will speak to the ICC about hosting the World Test Championship final at a different venue from 2027. The first two editions of Test cricket's summit clash have been organised in England, including the one for the current 2023-25 cycle.

"We have spoken about the ICC for 2027. There are only three main Test centres, India, England and Australia. You cannot hold it in Australia during that window or even in India. Even in Bengaluru, it rains during that time," he said.

