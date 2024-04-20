Cricket

DC Vs SRH Toss Update, IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals Opt To Bowl; Check Playing XIs

DC have been boosted by the return of opener David Warner and pacer Anrich Nortje. Uncapped allrounder Lalit Yadav has also been drafted into the playing XI

AP
Rishabh Pant and Pat Cummins at the toss Photo: AP
info_icon

Delhi Capitals won the toss and decided to bowl first against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday in what is the first match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in this season of the Indian Premier League. (Match Preview | Follow Live | Scorecard)

DC have been boosted by the return of opener David Warner and pacer Anrich Nortje. Uncapped allrounder Lalit Yadav has also been drafted into the playing XI.

SRH captain Pat Cummins said that he was also looking to bowl first but the wicket looked good. He also said that his team was going in with the same batting line-up.

Playing XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen(wk), Abdul Samad, Nitish Reddy, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, T Natarajan

Subs: Umran Malik, Anmolpreet Singh, Akash Maharaj Singh, Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar

Delhi Capitals: David Warner, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar

Subs: Prithvi Shaw, Shai Hope, Praveen Dubey, Rasikh Dar Salam, Sumit Kumar

The Capitals with three wins, two of them coming in the last two games, and four losses are sixth in the points table.

Relying on strong bowling performances, the Rishabh Pant-led side has defeated the two new entrants, Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans, in their last two matches. Both these wins have come in a convincing manner

The Sunrisers are currently placed fourth with four wins and two losses and are currently on a three-match winning streak. In their last three matches, the Sunrisers have got the better of Chennai Super Kings, Punjab Kings and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Their batting has been firing them to record totals this season and skipper Pat Cummins would want another fiery display from his side.

Both the teams are looking to carry on with their good form.

