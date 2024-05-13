DC Vs LSG, IPL 2024 Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Highest Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures

DC Vs LSG, IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals will host Lucknow Super Giants in match No. 64 of the 2024 Indian Premier League at the Arun Jaitley in Delhi. Both the sides are still in with a chance, making it a captivating contest. (Preview | Prediction)
Delhi will come into the fixture on the back of a defeat to Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. On the other hand, the Lucknow Super Giants come into the contest after a humiliating defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Before the DC Vs LSG match gets underway, here are all the key facts and figures from the rivalry.
Delhi Capitals Vs Lucknow Super Giants: Head-To-Head Record
DC and LSG have faced off against each other in four Indian Premier League fixtures. The Rishabh Pant-led side have won just one, with the KL Rahul-led Lucknow comfortably leading the contest with three wins.
DC Vs LSG: Highest Run-Scorers
Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul leads the way in the scoring charts with 148 runs. Rishabh Pant and Quinton De Kock are second and third with 124 and 122 runs respectively.
Delhi Capitals Vs Lucknow Super Giants: Highest Wicket-Takers
Super Giants wrist spinner Ravi Bishnoi has the most wickets in the rivalry, with seven to his name. Kuldeep Yadav, with six in his floppy, sits second. England pacer Mark Wood has five.
DC Vs LSG: Highest Individual Score
Quinton De Kock, who has been struggling to score runs in IPL 2024 has the highest individual score in the fixture with 80, which came two seasons ago.
Delhi Capitals Vs Lucknow Super Giants : Best Bowling Figures
Mark Wood bowled absolute wheels to bag a five-for (5/14) against the Delhi Capitals in 2023. The England pacer still records the best bowling figures in the Capitals-Super Giants rivalry.