CSK Vs PBKS, IPL 2026: Shreyas Iyer Penalized For Slow Over Rate During Punjab's 5-Wicket Win Over Chennai

Summary of this article
Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer fined by the BCCI for maintaining slow over rate
This came after Punjab defeated Chennai Super Kings by 5 wickets in match 7
Iyer smashed a half-century; Priyansh Arya became man of the match
Despite a thrilling 5-wicket victory over the Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk, last season's runners-up Punjab Kings' captain Shreyas Iyer was slapped with a hefty ₹24 lakh fine for maintaining a slow over-rate during match number 7 of the Indian Premier League 2026 season.
As this was the team's second offense of the season under Article 2.22 of the IPL Code of Conduct, the penalty was extended to the entire squad.
Each member of the playing XI, including the Impact Player, was fined either ₹6 lakh or 25% of their match fee, whichever is lower.
"Punjab Kings Captain Shreyas Iyer has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during Match No.7 of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 against Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai." - the BCCI release read.
As this was his team’s second offence of the season under Article 2.22 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct, which pertains to minimum over-rate offences, Iyer was fined INR 24 lakhs. The rest of the members of the Playing XI, including the Impact Player, will be fined either INR six lakhs or 25 per cent of their respective match fees, whichever is lesser.
The situation is now critical for PBKS. A third breach would result in a ₹30 lakh fine for Iyer and a one-match suspension.
With 12 league matches remaining, the team must strictly manage their bowling transitions to avoid losing their skipper at a crucial juncture of the tournament.
How Punjab Kings Defeated Chennai Super Kings?
Despite CSK posting a formidable 209/5, the visitors, led by Shreyas Iyer, chased it down with eight balls to spare, handing Chennai their second consecutive loss of the season.
After being put in to bat, CSK’s innings was headlined by 18-year-old Ayush Mhatre, who smashed a brilliant 73 off 43 balls. Supported by skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad (28), Mhatre anchored a 96-run partnership.
Late fireworks from Sarfaraz Khan (32 off 12) and Shivam Dube (45)* propelled CSK past the 200-mark. Yuzvendra Chahal was the pick of the bowlers for PBKS, finishing with tidy figures of 1/21.
PBKS’s response was electric. Impact Player Priyansh Arya set the tone with a blistering 39 off just 11 balls, striking five boundaries in his first six deliveries.
Captain Shreyas Iyer then took control with a composed 50 off 29 balls, ensuring the momentum stayed with Punjab. Despite a double-strike from Anshul Kamboj that removed Iyer and Wadhera in quick succession, Marcus Stoinis and Shashank Singh stayed calm to finish the chase at 210/5 in 18.4 overs.
Priyansh Arya was named Player of the Match for his match-defining cameo from the top.
Who won the match between Chennai and Punjab in IPL 2026 match 7?
The Punjab Kings defeated the Chennai Super Kings by 5 wickets at the MA Chidambaram stadium.
Why was Punjab captain Shreyas Iyer penalized by the BCCI?
Shreyas Iyer was fined 24 lakhs for maintaining a slow over rate in the 1st innings.
Was the fine extended to other team members as well?
The rest of the members of the Playing XI, including the Impact Player, will be fined either INR six lakhs or 25 per cent of their respective match fees, whichever is lesser.
Who will feature in IPL 2026 match number 8?
Delhi Capitals will welcome Mumbai Indians in match number 8 of IPL 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.