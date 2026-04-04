CSK Vs PBKS Highlights, IPL 2026: Shreyas Iyer, Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya Guide Punjab Kings To Second Victory

"Well, obviously, there's a worry before getting onto the field, but the way we started today, I think that was an exceptional start for us. Priyansh and Prab doing the job at the start and then setting the bench for us going inside. And I personally feel that the way they've been batting over years now, it's phenomenal to see them giving us that start and it stabilizes the rhythm for us. Yes, absolutely. I'm glad that everyone is getting to bat in the first two games itself. That gives immense confidence for the team as well. So that, you know, whenever we are stuck in a pressure situation, people are aware of how to handle it. (on what is the chat in the dressing room?) Well, it's not planned, honestly speaking, but we've just decided in the dressing room that whatever happens, we are going to play a brand of cricket which is to impress each other, not others outside. So, you know, that gives us a certain sort of clarity as well when we approach the game. And it is basically challenging each other inside the dressing room, not outside. (on Priyansh) Absolutely. I mean, getting 39 out of 11 balls, that's the start we require, especially when you're chasing 208. I think it was a belter to bat out. But the way we started, it was 25 off 3 overs and then suddenly they started picking up from there. But it is important that we remain calm and also the over rate is something that we should look up to right now. Because 5 fielders coming in the last 2 overs, you sort of know that there is only one line to bowl. So that's the only part we need to focus on at the moment. (on Chahal) Yes, I feel that we all know how good he is against spinners. And he had one more over left and there were many domestic players who are good players of spin. So I decided to go with the seamers at that point of time. And usually we know how impressive he is over the years. And he's probably one of the best bowlers in the IPL so far. So whenever I'm in doubt, I do that."