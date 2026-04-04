CSK Vs PBKS Highlights, IPL 2026: Shreyas Iyer, Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya Guide Punjab Kings To Second Victory

CSK Vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2026: Welcome!
Good evening, cricket fans! This is the start of our live blog covering the IPL 2026 match between CSK vs PBKS at the MA Chidamabaram Stadium. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and playing XIs as they are revealed.
CSK Vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2026: Match Details
Fixture: Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings
Series: Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026
Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
Date: Friday, April 03, 2026
Time: 7:30 PM IST
CSK Vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2026: Will MS Dhoni Play Against Punjab Kings?
MS Dhoni didn't play against Rajasthan Royals for CSK in the opening match. Kartik Sharma was handed debut in his place and Sanju Samson took the responsibility of wicketkeeping. Will MS Dhoni feature for Chennai Super Kings against Punjab Kings? Know here.
CSK Vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2026: Recent Records
CSK and PBKS are evenly matched overall with 16 wins each, but since 2022, PBKS have had the edge with five wins compared to CSK’s one. Know such interesting stats between both sides here.
CSK Vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2026: Check Weather Forecast
Weather conditions at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium for tonight’s Match 7 are expected to be clear and humid, with no threat of rain to disrupt play. During the match, temperatures will hover between 28°C and 30°C, though the high humidity—forecasted at around 73%—will likely make it feel slightly warmer for the players on the field. Fans can get hourly details here.
CSK Vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2026: Why Cooper Connolly Was Awarded Player Of The Match Against GT?
Cooper Connolly made a sensational IPL debut for Punjab Kings earlier this week, guiding his team to a three-wicket victory over the Gujarat Titans. Stepping into the middle order for the first match of the 2026 season, the 22-year-old Australian displayed remarkable composure to steer a tricky chase at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium.
Connolly arrived at the crease with Punjab in a strong position, but a sudden middle-order collapse sparked by Prasidh Krishna saw the team slip from 110/2 to 121/6. Despite the pressure of a crumbling middle order, Connolly remained unfazed. He anchored the innings with an unbeaten 72 off just 44 deliveries, a knock that included five boundaries and five sixes.
His performance was record-breaking, marking the fifth-highest individual score by any player on their IPL debut. Connolly credited his calm approach to pre-match advice from head coach Ricky Ponting, who encouraged him to "play his game and dominate." His efforts earned him the Player of the Match award and helped Punjab Kings secure their first points of the season before heading into tonight’s clash against Chennai.
CSK Vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2026: What Happened In Chennai Super Kings' Last Match?
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) suffered an 8-wicket defeat against Rajasthan Royals in their last match, held on March 30, 2026, at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati. It was a tough outing for the Yellow Army, who were outplayed in all departments.
After being put in to bat, Chennai's top order collapsed under the pace of Nandre Burger and Jofra Archer. Key players like skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad and debutant Sanju Samson were dismissed cheaply, leaving the team reeling at 19/3 within the first four overs.
The middle order failed to stabilize the innings as Ravindra Jadeja, playing against his former side, struck twice in one over to remove Sarfaraz Khan and Shivam Dube. A resilient knock of 43 off 36 balls by Jamie Overton was the only saving grace, helping CSK scrape together a total of 127 all out in 19.4 overs.
The chase was a one-sided affair dominated by 15-year-old prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. He smashed a blistering 52 off just 17 balls, reaching his half-century in a mere 15 deliveries—the third-fastest in IPL history. RR won by 8 wickets with 47 balls to spare.
CSK Vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2026: What Happened In Punjab Kings' Last Match?
In their last match of IPL 2026, the Punjab Kings secured a thrilling three-wicket victory over the Gujarat Titans at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh PCA Stadium. After winning the toss and electing to bowl first, Punjab’s bowling unit put in a disciplined performance to restrict the Titans to a competitive total of 162/6. Yuzvendra Chahal was the standout performer with the ball, picking up two crucial wickets and maintaining a tight economy rate of 7.00.
The chase, however, was far from straightforward. Punjab’s top order struggled to find rhythm, and a middle-order collapse threatened to derail their pursuit of 163. The match seemed to be slipping away until young Australian talent Cooper Connolly took center stage. Connolly played a sensational, unbeaten match-winning knock of 72 off just 44 balls, punctuated by five massive sixes. His composure under pressure allowed Punjab to reach the target with five balls to spare.
CSK Vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2026: Toss Update
Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer has won the toss and has opted to bowl first.
CSK Vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2026: Check Playing XIs
Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh(w), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer(c), Shashank Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal
Chennai Super Kings: Sanju Samson(w), Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Ayush Mhatre, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Kartik Sharma, Prashant Veer, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Matt Henry, Khaleel Ahmed
CSK Vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2026: Ruturaj Gaikwad's Reaction
"Well, I think, you know, for me it looks a bit on the drier side. And I don't think so it will change too much. More often than not, it will remain the same. And, you know, it's the early part of the April, so I don't think dew will be a key factor in the second inning. So I think, runs on the board and definitely you can depend on this track. (How do you approach this from a batting perspective?) Well, nothing, you know, we just accept we had a tough condition to face. And, you know, one off game where you're trying to go positive, but you can tend to make a few mistakes and a few errors. And that is something which can happen in a T20 game. But nevertheless, you know, what has gone is gone. We just try and focus on this game and how you can come better and better prepared. That is how you focus on this game. So I think it's just about taking game by game and trying to improve each and every game. (How comfortable are you with the way that you've set it [batting] up?) No, I think that has been the key for CSK as a franchise, you know, having that good top order. And I think opening partnership is something that has given us decent success in the winning season as well. So I think that is something which we thought about coming into this season. And I felt nothing better than having Sanju and me open the batting. So that was just the thought process. Yeah, we got one change - Prashant Veer comes in for Matt Short."
CSK Vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2026: Shreyas Iyer's Reaction
"I'm going to bowl first since it's their first match on the home ground. I feel the wicket is fresh. It would be a great thing to know how the wicket is going to play. So, based on those, I've taken this decision. (How is the hand?) It's fresh. (That's all you'll give me?) I just want to be positive in the way I talk. And I feel that if I say something negative about myself, it rubs off my body. So, I just want to stay, keep it cool and composed. (About their recent record against CSK) It gives us immense confidence considering the line-up that we have. Also, the motivation we got from the last game, definitely we'll rub on today. They also have a tremendous team who have been playing consistently great cricket over the years. So, we just want to play to the best of our abilities and see to it that we put the best foot forward today. (Corrections from the first game) I personally feel that I just like to dig on the bowlers when the chips are down. I don't want to get into that mindset where the bowler gets onto me. So, that's the mindset shift I did last season. And this season coming into IPL, I had a similar mindset. There are so many other batsmen, especially the youngsters, who are coming in. The way they hit the ball clear, they clear the boundary so easily. I feel like that also rubs on into everyone in the team. And when you see such confident and optimistic lads around you, it rubs into myself as well. No, we are going with the same team."
CSK Vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2026: Impact Players
Punjab Kings Impact subs: Suryansh Shedge, Priyansh Arya, Vishnu Vinod, Pravin Dubey, Harpreet Brar
Chennai Super Kings Impact subs: Jamie Overton, Rahul Chahar, Matthew Short, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Gurjapneet Singh
CSK Vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2026: Xavier Bartlett Shows New Ball Skills
Sanju Samson fails to get the big innings he has been eyeing. Second innings for him in CSK jersey and he falls cheaply yet again. Hits a good boundary through the covers. Backs away to make some room on the offside but this time Xavier Bartlett follows him to make him nick one to the wicketkeeper. CSK suffer a big blow early in the game.
CSK Vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2026: Mhatre Charges
The new ball was swinging upfront in the first few overs but after the movement stalled a little bit, Ayush Mhatre launched an attack on Xavier Bartlett. He accessed the onside area and found boundaries. The over was able to put some pressure back on PBKS.
CSK Vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2026: Strong Powerplay For Super Kings
Ayush Mhatre's short but impactful counter-attacking knock has helped CSK get back to track after Sanju Samson's early dismissal. With Ruturaj Gaikwad maintaining the scorecard at the other end, Mhatre's boundaries has helped CSK to put up a good stand in the powerplay and finish on a strong note. They have the platform to launch.
CSK Vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2026: Mhatre Brings Up Explosive Half-Century
Some exceptional power-hitting from Ayush Mhatre and he reaches his half-century in style. Mhatre has found his rhythm and he has absolutely deposited any and every pace bowlers in the stands with ease. His ball-striking has put CSK in a strong position and they are now set for a solid score. He gets to his fifty in just 29 balls.
CSK Vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2026: Chahal Tightens Stranglehold
Yuzvendra Chahal got the reward of his good bowling and could have got two wickets in the same over if not for a dropped catch. First he makes Ruturaj Gaikwad sweep him, only to find the square leg fielder in the deep. Then keeps it wide of Ayush Mhatre and makes him miscue one while trying to fetch it. The catch was dropping short and Shashank Singh slid in, but couldn't hold on. A brilliant over bowled by Yuzi Chahal.
CSK Vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2026: Punjab Kings Make Mini-Comeback In Middle Overs
After Gaikwad's wicket, Chennai Super Kings lost two wickets in quick succession and that made their scoring rate dip. Ayush Mhatre, who was looking solid, sliced a widish delivery from Vyshak Vijay Kumar to the hands of the short third man fielder. Marco Jansen doubled it up when he trapped Kartik Sharma for LBW. Sarfaraz Khan punches back a little by hitting three consecutive boundaries against Arshdeep Singh.
CSK Vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2026: Sarfaraz Plays Blazing Cameo
Sarfaraz Khan's 12-ball 32 has shifted some momentum in favour of CSK. He accessed the area behind the wicket against Arshdeep Singh and Vyshak Vijay Kumar to gather some quick runs. He got dismissed by Vyshak in the end but he did his job. Shivam Dube, who is still out on the crease, now has the big responsibility to provide a strong finish to the innings.
CSK Vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2026: Dube Provides Power-Packed Finish
Shivam Dube plays a solid hand taking Chennai Super Kings' score to well over 200. He was 14 off 14 balls in the 18th over but then he picked up pace in the next two overs boundaries the much-needed boundaries. Dube finishes with unbeaten 28-ball 45 and the innings gives CSK some momentum to carry. CSK now have a strong total to defend. Punjab Kings will back themselves to chase the score down.
CSK Vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2026: Priyansh, Prabhsimran Give Explosive Start
Some effortless batting from the Punjab Kings batters and they are off to a cruising start in the powerplay. Anshul Kamboj was smashed for plenty and Khaleel Ahmed barely avoided damage in the second over. Even the experienced Matt Henry was also very expensive. Both Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh found boundaries at will. PBKS are well set in the chase now.
CSK Vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2026: Punjab Kings Off To Explosive Start
Priyansh Arya has looked brilliant but finally misses a delivery from Matt Henry. Henry went for plenty earlier but comes back strong by rattling Henry's stumps. Prabhsimran Singh has maintained charge from the other end and kept the scoring rate ongoing. Punjab Kings ended up powerplay with the upper hand as they know the target they are chasing.
CSK Vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2026: Prabhsimran's Run-Out Slip-Up For Punjab Kings
Punjab Kings were going strong for the chase but they have suffered a slip up with Prabhsimran Singh's run out. After the explosive powerplay, Cooper Connolly and Prabhsimran Singh were taking the game ahead but a mix up with Connolly made Prabhsimran lose his wicket. Captain Shreyas Iyer joins Connolly and CSK will hope they can put the duo under some pressure.
CSK Vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2026: Connolly Finally Departs
Cooper Connolly, for a long time, was looking like he will take PBKS once again. But he is finally undone by a fulltoss from Anshul Kamboj. It was a hittable ball so Connolly goes for the shot but finds the deep fielder. He has played an impactful cameo in the middle overs and kept PBKS ahead in the chase. CSK will have to bowl extraordinary to pull things back.
CSK Vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2026: Kings Stay Strong In Pursuit Of Target
The Punjab Kings are bossing the chase and are well on course to hunt the target down. Shreyas Iyer found two easy boundaries off the over of Rahul Chahar as the latter struggled for control. Both batters find empty spaces on the field while searching for boundaries and remain in no pressure. Noor Ahmad bowls a tight over but he will need support from the other end.
CSK Vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2026: Wickets Don't Impact Chasing Side
Punjab Kings lose two wickets in two deliveries but their batting depth ensure they stay well in course for the chase. Shreyas Iyer first finds the fielder deep on the off-side and departs after scoring a good half-century. Next ball it is Nehal Wadhera who once again goes for a big whack and holes out in the deep. In the same over, Shashank Singh finds two boundaries and brings down the required run rate to run a ball. PBKS are dominant here.
CSK Vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2026: Punjab Kings Win By 5 Wickets
Marcus Stoinis finishes off things in style. A brilliant win for Punjab Kings and they keep up the dominance over Punjab Kings. In the end, it was a comfortable victory for PBKS. Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya set the chase for them and later Shreyas Iyer's half-century took them over the finishing line. CSK suffer their second consecutive loss and they will be disappointed with their performance. Ended up with a little less than they would ideally want and the bowling was not up to the mark. PBKS look like finalists once again.
CSK Vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2026: Punjab Kings Recent Head-To-Head With Chennai Super Kings
Punjab Kings have won 7 of their last 8 matches against Chennai. PBKS has now won four consecutive matches at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium (2023, 2024, 2025, and 2026), a feat rarely achieved by visiting teams in Chennai.
CSK Vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2026: Miserable Recent Home Record
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are currently facing an unprecedented challenge at their once-impregnable fortress Chepauk. Following their 5-wicket loss to the Punjab Kings on April 3, 2026, the five-time champions have now suffered six consecutive home defeats at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.
CSK Vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2026: Punjab Kings' Big Chase
Punjab Kings have recently evolved into one of the most dangerous chasing sides in IPL history, consistently hunting down massive totals that were previously considered safe. Their victory over CSK is the latest in a series of record-breaking pursuits.
The pinnacle of their chasing prowess occurred in 2024 against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens. PBKS created a world record for the highest successful run chase in T20 history by chasing down 262.
During their dominant 2025 season where they finished at the top of the table, Shreyas Iyer played a captain's knock of 97 off 42 balls to hunt down a target of 199 against Delhi.
CSK Vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2026: Player Of The Match
Priyansh Arya scored 39 runs in just 11 deliveries and for his quickfire knock he was awarded the player of the match award.
CSK Vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2026: Ruturaj Gaikwad's Reaction
" I felt it was a really good score, to be honest. The wicket was, yes, it was better for fast bowlers, but I felt it was slightly gripping for spinners, not coming on to the bat nicely. Slow ball was gripping as well. So I think, you know, for this ground, especially with, you know, big boundaries, I felt it was a really good score. (on Rahul as impact sub) Yes, we felt we had three seamers in going in, and obviously we have two good wristspinners bowling in tandem, especially in the middle after the powerplay. We felt that, you know, it will help. But I think, you know, slight off day for both of them, so I think that is what cost us. (on the bowling) Well, I think, you know, a mixture of both. Sometimes we executed really well. Sometimes we just didn't execute at the right time, I would say. Just when the over was going really well, we conceded that six or a boundary either way. So I think the pressure didn't really build. I think there was a point where it went to 11 an over and then maybe a couple of good overs from there. It would have climbed to 12 and 13. That's how you gain momentum. So I think we just didn't got the momentum in the middle. It's definitely a tough one, but as I said, a lot of positives. You know, the batting came out really well. Ayush batted brilliantly. You know, to have him, have him that confidence going ahead in the season and definitely Shivam batted really well. So yeah, batting wise, we had good confidence. You know, bowling, yes, definitely a lot to improve. (on his batting) I'm feeling good. You know, it is just about adapting to a role, whatever is needed for the team. Today I felt, you know, maybe just stick around a little bit since the wicket was gripping a little bit. So I thought, you know, the set batter Ayush was going really well. So I thought just hang in there a bit and then after that you can cash in. But unfortunately got out at the wrong time."
CSK Vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2026: Orange Cap Holder Cooper Connolly's Reaction
"Yeah, it's still pretty early in the season, so yeah, just trying to put my best foot forward and help the team get some wins. And yeah, we'll keep moving. It's a long tournament, so yeah, we're starting to start to and over, but yeah, there's still 12 games to go. Yeah, I think it's the capitaliser on the back end of the powerplay if I come in. But yeah, and then just try and control the innings as much as possible and just sort of stick to the way I play the game and yeah, go from there. (on playing in different franchisees) Not particularly. I think it obviously helps with the Aussie boys around me and welcoming quite comfortably. But yeah, I've played a little bit of cricket with India and Australia earlier and yeah, it's it's been sort of a good to be around the group and understand sort of how everyone goes about it and try to pick everyone's brains. But yeah, there's still a long time to go and I'm looking forward to picking everyone's brains. Hopefully I'll have the ball in my hand pretty soon. But yeah, I'm looking forward to sort of getting out there and showcasing the skills with the ball. But yeah, it's unfortunate that I haven't been able to bowl at the moment. But yeah, looking forward to sort of getting back on the park and bowling."
CSK Vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2026: Shreyas Iyer's Reaction
"Well, obviously, there's a worry before getting onto the field, but the way we started today, I think that was an exceptional start for us. Priyansh and Prab doing the job at the start and then setting the bench for us going inside. And I personally feel that the way they've been batting over years now, it's phenomenal to see them giving us that start and it stabilizes the rhythm for us. Yes, absolutely. I'm glad that everyone is getting to bat in the first two games itself. That gives immense confidence for the team as well. So that, you know, whenever we are stuck in a pressure situation, people are aware of how to handle it. (on what is the chat in the dressing room?) Well, it's not planned, honestly speaking, but we've just decided in the dressing room that whatever happens, we are going to play a brand of cricket which is to impress each other, not others outside. So, you know, that gives us a certain sort of clarity as well when we approach the game. And it is basically challenging each other inside the dressing room, not outside. (on Priyansh) Absolutely. I mean, getting 39 out of 11 balls, that's the start we require, especially when you're chasing 208. I think it was a belter to bat out. But the way we started, it was 25 off 3 overs and then suddenly they started picking up from there. But it is important that we remain calm and also the over rate is something that we should look up to right now. Because 5 fielders coming in the last 2 overs, you sort of know that there is only one line to bowl. So that's the only part we need to focus on at the moment. (on Chahal) Yes, I feel that we all know how good he is against spinners. And he had one more over left and there were many domestic players who are good players of spin. So I decided to go with the seamers at that point of time. And usually we know how impressive he is over the years. And he's probably one of the best bowlers in the IPL so far. So whenever I'm in doubt, I do that."
CSK Vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2026: Priyansh Arya's Reaction
"It has been like this since childhood, and whenever I feel that it will benefit the team, I play like that. There is a little bit of risk-taking involved. I have belief in myself that if I can hit the first ball, then I will hit it. There is a little bit because the experience is a bit there. So it feels a bit of a difference. But I believe in my abilities as much as I believe in myself. It gives a good result. No, sir, I do proper practice. I do two sessions of batting in a day. Each session lasts for one and a half hours. Because I like batting very much. (on coming from a family of teachers) Sir, my family background is proper. Teachers are there. Even my sister is a teacher. So I also think that I should also become a teacher. (what about now?) Now sir, there is no chance."
CSK Vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2026: When Is Next Match?
Chennai Super Kings play Royal Challengers Bengaluru on April 05, Sunday
Punjab Kings play Kolkata Knight Riders on April 06, Monday.