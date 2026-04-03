CSK Vs PBKS, IPL 2026: Check Chennai's Hourly Weather Forecast For Indian Premier League Match 7 Today

Punjab Kings' Yuzvendra Chahal , second from left, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings in New Chandigarh, India, Tuesday, March 31, 2026 (AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia)

Punjab Kings' Yuzvendra Chahal , second from left, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings in New Chandigarh, India, Tuesday, March 31, 2026 (AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia)