CSK Vs PBKS, IPL 2026: Check Chennai's Hourly Weather Forecast For Indian Premier League Match 7 Today

Summary of this article
CSK face PBKS at Chepauk, with Chennai looking to bounce back after their opening loss while Punjab come in after a win
PBKS hold a slight edge on paper, but CSK will rely on home conditions and crowd support
Weather is expected to be clear and humid, with temperatures between 32°C and 27°C, and dew likely to influence the second innings
Chennai Super Kings return to home turf on April 3, taking on Punjab Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai in what is already shaping up to be an early test for the hosts in the Indian Premier League 2026 season.
CSK’s campaign began on a rough note as they were dismissed for 127 against Rajasthan Royals, with the chase wrapped up comfortably, driven by Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s 50 that took the game away quickly.
In contrast, Punjab Kings arrive with a positive result behind them after getting past Gujarat Titans. Skipper Shreyas Iyer has a settled combination to work with, and Cooper Connolly’s unbeaten 72 on debut has already strengthened their middle order.
Stability has been a key takeaway for PBKS since the 2025 mega auction, something head coach Ricky Ponting has pointed out, and their recent success at this venue adds to their confidence.
From a CSK vs PBKS preview angle, the spotlight is firmly on how CSK respond with the bat after their opening setback. Chennai’s surface is expected to be better for scoring, which could suit their approach, but it also means their bowlers will need to deliver.
MS Dhoni is likely to remain unavailable, though Dewald Brevis is in contention after spending time in the nets, even as Ruturaj Gaikwad has not confirmed his place. PBKS, meanwhile, look settled and carry a strong recent record here, while CSK will count on home support.
With both sides entering under different conditions, it sets up the central question, who will win today’s IPL match?
CSK Vs PBKS, IPL 2026 Match 7: Today’s Chennai Weather Forecast
The weather in Chennai is expected to be warm and humid, with temperatures set to remain between 32°C and 27°C, settling around 28°C during the evening hours. Skies are likely to stay clear to partly cloudy, ensuring there is no threat of rain and a full match on the cards.
A light breeze will be present at the venue, but dew could become a factor later in the game. As the surface gets wetter, gripping the ball may get tougher, which could make it challenging for spinners in the second innings.
CSK Vs PBKS, IPL 2026 Match 7: Chennai's Hourly Weather Forecast
CSK Vs PBKS, IPL 2026: Squads
Punjab Kings Squad: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer(c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harpreet Brar, Praveen Dubey, Vishnu Vinod, Suryansh Shedge, Yash Thakur, Azmatullah Omarzai, Ben Dwarshuis, Lockie Ferguson, Mitchell Owen, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash, Vishal Nishad
Chennai Super Kings Squad: Sanju Samson(w), Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Ayush Mhatre, Matthew Short, Kartik Sharma, Shivam Dube, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Matt Henry, Anshul Kamboj, Khaleel Ahmed, Sarfaraz Khan, Prashant Veer, Rahul Chahar, Gurjapneet Singh, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Akeal Hosein, MS Dhoni, Shreyas Gopal, Spencer Johnson, Mukesh Choudhary, Aman Khan, Dewald Brevis, Zakary Foulkes, Urvil Patel
When is the CSK vs PBKS IPL 2026 match?
The CSK vs PBKS match will be played on Friday, April 3, 2026 at 7:30PM IST.
Where will CSK vs PBKS, IPL 2026 Match 7 take place?
The CSK vs PBKS game will be held at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.