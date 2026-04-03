Chennai Super Kings Vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2026: Who Will Win Today? Prediction, Likely XIs For CSK Vs PBKS

Chennai Super Kings players celebrates the wicket of Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati, India, Monday, March 30, 2026. AP Photo

Chennai Super Kings players celebrates the wicket of Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati, India, Monday, March 30, 2026. AP Photo