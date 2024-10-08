Cricket

Baroda Vs Mumbai Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Group A Round 1 Match

Here is how you can watch the Mumbai vs Baroda, Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match

Ajinkya-rahane-cricket-irani-cup
Mumbai's Ajinkya Rahane celebrates his half-century Photo: PTI
Defending champions Mumbai will open their title defence in the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy season against Baroda in what would be a rematch of the quarterfinal of last season. (More Cricket News)

Baroda were knocked out last season by Mumbai on the virtue of the eventual champions having the first innings lead. The two teams will both try to get a result, that too a favourable one, in their opening encounter in the new season.

Mumbai again look like a scary side and will start as favourites to defend the title. Apart from India veteran Ajinkya Rahane who will lead them, the team has multiple big names too. Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer and Shardul Thakur are some of the international players who are currently out of favour of the Indian management. There are other consistent domestic performers in the side too.

Mumbai captain Ajinkya Rahane lifts the Irani Cup trophy. - Photo: X | Mumbai Cricket Association
Irani Trophy 2024: Mumbai Team To Be Felicitated After First Title In 27 Years

BY PTI

Baroda do have a lot of quality in their ranks too. Krunal Pandya will be leading the side with players like Bhargav Bhatt, Lukman Meriwala and Vishnu Solanki expected to play key roles. Under-19 star Raj Limbani is also in the Baroda squad. They will find it tough to match the defending champions on quality on paper but will have some dependable domestic performers to challenge Mumbai.

Here is how you can watch the Mumbai vs Baroda, Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match.

Mumbai: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Prithvi Shaw, Ayush Mhatre, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shreyas Iyer, Siddhessh Lad, Suryansh Shedge, Hardik Tamore (wk), Sidhaant Addhatrao (wk), Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Himanshu Singh, Shardul Thakur, Mohit Avasthi, Mohd. Juned Khan, Royston Dias.


Baroda: Krunal Pandya (c), Vishnu Solanki (vc), Akash Singh, Bhargav Bhatt, Jyotsnil Singh, Raj Limbani, Lukman Meriwala, Priyanshu Moliya, Akshay More, Sukirt Pandey, Mitesh Patel (wk), Mahesh Pithiya, Abhimanyusingh Rajput, Ninad Rathva, Shashwat Rawat, Shivalik Sharma, Atit Sheth, Lakshit Toksiya

Baroda Vs Mumbai, Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Live Streaming

When is the the Baroda Vs Mumbai, Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match?

The Baroda Vs Mumbai, Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match begins Friday, October 11 from 9:30 AM.

Where is the Baroda Vs Mumbai, Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match?

The Baroda Vs Mumbai, Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match will be played at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur.

Where to watch the Baroda Vs Mumbai, Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match?

Select matches of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 will be available to watch on JioCinema application and website. On TV, Sports18 Network channels will broadcast Ranji Trophy 2024-25 season.

