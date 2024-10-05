Cricket

Irani Trophy 2024: Mumbai Team To Be Felicitated After First Title In 27 Years

The ceremony will be held at the Wankhede Stadium and will be attended by board officials, Apex Council members, maidan and club representatives as well as members of the Cricket Improvement Committee

ajinkya rahane lifts irani cup X mumbai cricket association
Mumbai captain Ajinkya Rahane lifts the Irani Cup trophy. Photo: X | Mumbai Cricket Association
The Ajinkya Rahane-led Mumbai team will be felicitated by the Mumbai Cricket Association in a ceremony in Mumbai after it clinched its first Irani Cup in 27 years. (More Cricket News)

Mumbai produced another robust performance against the Rest of India, which saw the defending Ranji Trophy champions take a vital first-innings lead of 121 runs en route to their first win in the Irani Cup since 1997-98.

MCA president Ajinkya Naik told PTI on Saturday that the ceremony will be held at the Wankhede Stadium and will be attended by board officials, Apex Council members, maidan and club representatives as well as members of the Cricket Improvement Committee.

Abhimanyu Easwaran. - X/BCCIDomestic
Irani Cup: Easwaran Smashes Statement Century As RoI Reply Strongly To Mumbai's 537

BY PTI

"Once again, Mumbai demonstrated an outstanding example of grit and determination. The boys upheld the tradition of playing 'Khadoos' cricket, excelling throughout the five days," Naik said in a statement.

"It was a perfect display of teamwork, with each player fulfilling their role brilliantly. After last year's Ranji Trophy victory, this Irani Cup triumph adds another feather to our cap," he added.

Mumbai and India batter Sarfaraz Khan laid the foundation with an unbeaten 222 runs in the first innings while all-rounder Tanush Kotian's 114 in the second essay helped the side eclipse ROI's Abhimanyu Eswaran's 191 in the contest played in Lucknow.

Mumbai set a 450-run target for ROI with a little over one session of play left, as ROI skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad shook hands with Rahane to signal the end of the game and the Irani Cup win for the domestic giants for the 15th time.

