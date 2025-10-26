'India Needed Me In Australia': Ajinkya Rahane Expresses Hurt For 2024-25 Tour Omission

Ajinkya Rahane, who had led India to a historic 2-1 away series win over Australia in 2020-21, was pained by the lack of communication regarding his subsequent overlooking

Mumbai's Ajinkya Rahane celebrates his century on day one of the Ranji Trophy match between Mumbai and Chhattisgarh, at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy in Mumbai. Photo: PTI
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Ajinkya Rahane hits 303-ball 159 for Mumbai against Chhattisgarh in Ranji Trophy

  • Says age is just a number, intent should matter more

  • Offers advice to dropped India batter Sarfaraz Khan

Out-of-favour India batter Ajinkya Rahane, on Sunday (October 26, 2025) expressed his hurt at being overlooked for India's 2024-25 tour of Australia. He asserted that age should not be a criterion for national selection and emphasised that his presence would have been beneficial for the team Down Under.

Rahane showcased his form by scoring a characteristic 303-ball 159 with 21 fours for Mumbai against Chhattisgarh in the Ranji Trophy. However, missing out on playing in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which India lost 1-3, still rankled him.

“Age is just a number. As a player, if you have the experience, if you are still playing domestic cricket, if you are still giving your best, I think selectors should consider (for selection),” Rahane said.

His last Test was against the West Indies in 2023. Rahane added, “It's not about the age. It's about the intent. It's about the passion for the red-ball (cricket) and it's about the hard work which you put in the middle — that's what matters to me so I don't believe in that completely.”

The 37-year-old cited former Australian cricketer Michael Hussey as an example, noting Hussey made his Test debut in his late 30s and still scored runs. “Experience matters in red-ball cricket and I thought personally the Indian team needed me in Australia — that's my personal feeling,” said Rahane, who had led India to a historic 2-1 away series win over Australia in 2020-21.

Lack Of Communication From Selectors Frustrates Rahane

Rahane made his Test comeback in the World Test Championship final against Australia at Lord's in 2023 before playing his last match for India against the West Indies. He recalled, “I made my comeback in the 2023 WTC final and before that, I played two years of domestic cricket (where) I did really well. I (also) did well in the IPL and got into the WTC final in which I made my comeback.”

Rahane was pained by the lack of communication regarding his omission. “After playing so much of cricket for the Indian team, an experienced player like me when I got dropped, I got a sense that there is something different. I thought an experienced player like me should get more chances when you make a comeback. But there was no communication.”

He continued, “I can focus on only the controllable things, which I am doing right now. If they select me (or even) if they don't select me, that's fine, it's their call. But as I said, the Indian team needed me in Australia and I was fully ready for it.”

Rahane Stresses Domestic Cricket Commitment

Rahane stated he has been fulfilling the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee's demand that all Indian players, whenever free and available, should play domestic cricket. He insisted that experience should be given due weightage.

“You always (see) selectors talk about playing domestic cricket. I've been playing domestic cricket for the last 4-5 seasons. Sometimes, it's not about the runs or performance. It’s about the intent. It's about the experience. When you play in Australia, England (or) South Africa, it's about the experience,” he said.

He further commented, “I don't buy into that after 34 or 35 (age) players are old; players are always looking to do well. Players are always looking to give their best and if someone is really passionate about playing red-ball cricket, I think selectors should look into it because they come and watch the game.”

Rahane used Rohit Sharma's (121 not out) and Virat Kohli's (74 not out) efforts in Sydney as examples to underline his theory: “It proves that age is just a number — that's what I said. At the highest level when you have guys like Rohit and Virat who have won so many matches for India, especially in white-ball cricket, you need that experience in the team.”

He added that experience matters in top-flight cricket as a team cannot be filled with greenhorns. “You cannot go (with) all the newcomers. Yes, young blood is important. But I feel if you have experience the team will do well especially in red-ball cricket. I was really happy to see Rohit getting that hundred,” he noted.

Rahane's Advice To Sarfaraz Khan

Rahane, who stepped down as Mumbai's red-ball captain and was succeeded by Shardul Thakur, also responded to criticism from "unwanted people on the outside" who he felt worked against players with good attitude. “You see, something clicked for me. I know how good a player I am. I don't like to focus on what's going on outside.”

He added, “There are many unwanted people (and) when they don't know about the game, talk about a player who has been playing consistently with good attitude, good intensity (and) always wants to do well for Mumbai.”

“They don't know what it takes as an international cricketer who has played for so many years. I think something clicked for me. I don't want to name anyone. I thought this (his 100 on this day) was really good,” Rahane added.

Rahane also offered advice to dropped India batter Sarfaraz Khan: “Don't get distracted, don't get frustrated. It's very easy to say but it's very hard to do. If you can just focus on playing cricket and keep scoring guns. But as a player when you go through this phase it's really challenging. Mumbai cricket is behind him and (will) support him. We know how good he is as a batsman. So it's about the time, just keep your head down and focus on the controllable things.”

(With PTI inputs)

