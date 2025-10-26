'India Needed Me In Australia': Ajinkya Rahane Expresses Hurt For 2024-25 Tour Omission

Mumbai's Ajinkya Rahane celebrates his century on day one of the Ranji Trophy match between Mumbai and Chhattisgarh, at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy in Mumbai. Photo: PTI

Mumbai's Ajinkya Rahane celebrates his century on day one of the Ranji Trophy match between Mumbai and Chhattisgarh, at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy in Mumbai. Photo: PTI