Ranji Trophy 2025/26: Rekhade’s Five-For Powers Vidarbha To 100-Run Win Over Odisha; Jharkhand Vs Baroda Drawn

Parth Rekhade returned with a five-wicket haul as Vidarbha registered a 100-run win over Odisha while Jharkhand's tie with Baroda ends in a draw

PTI
Updated on:
Jharkhand's captain Ishan Kishan, right, with a teammate during the third day of the Ranji Trophy match between Vidarbha and Jharkhand at VCA Stadium, in Nagpur, Maharashtra. | Photo: PTI
Summary
Summary

  • Parth Rekhade registers five-wicket haul as Vidarbha beat Odisha by 100 runs

  • Vidarbha lead Elite Group A with 19 points

  • Baroda secure draw against Jharkhand

Left-arm spinner Parth Rekhade returned with a five-wicket haul as Vidarbha registered a 100-run win over Odisha to move to the top of Group A in the Ranji Trophy here on Tuesday.

Chasing 345 for victory, Odisha were bowled out for 244 in 84 overs after a promising 100-run opening stand between Swastik Samal (65) and Gourav Choudhury (47).

Vidarbha now lead the table with 19 points, while Odisha remain second from bottom with just one point.

Resuming at 44 for no loss, Samal and Choudhury added 56 more runs before Rekhade provided the breakthrough in the 24th over, trapping the latter leg before wicket.

Samal too became his victim soon after, while Sandeep Pattnaik's painstaking 27 off 105 balls ended when he was trapped in front by Praful Hinge in the 38th over.

Skipper Subhranshu Senapati (28) and Govinda Poddar (46) tried to steady the chase but failed to convert their starts, as Odisha kept losing wickets at regular intervals.

Rekhade (5/80) led the bowling effort with Hinge (3/41) providing able support, while Nachiket Bhute (1/50) also chipped in.

In Vadodara, opener Shikhar Mohan struck an unbeaten 102 as Jharkhand reached 226 for four in their second innings before agreeing to a draw with Baroda.

Jharkhand, who bagged three points for their first-innings lead, are placed second in the group with 18 points. Baroda settled for one to be at fifth spot with a total of 9 points.

Resuming at 10 for one, Mohan hit eight fours and two sixes in his 200-ball unbeaten knock, while Virat Singh scored a fluent 64 off 78 balls with nine boundaries and a six.

With Jharkhand, who posted 506 in their first innings, firmly in control, the two captains decided to shake hands.

On Monday, Andhra beat Tamil Nadu by four wickets, while Uttar Pradesh registered an innings and 265 runs win over Nagaland.

Brief Scores: In Vadodara: Jharkhand 506 & 226/4 (Shikhar Mohan 102 not out, Virat Singh 64; Bhargav Bhat 3/73) drew with Baroda 291.

In Nagpur: Vidarbha 286 & 218/2 decl in 59 overs beat Odisha 160 & 244 all out in 84 overs (Swastik Samal 65; Parth Rekhade 5/80).

Published At:
