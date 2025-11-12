Ranji Trophy 2025-26: Updated Elite, Plate Group Points Tables After Round Four

After the end of the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 fourth round, Vidarbha, Bengal, Madhya Pradesh and Mumbai lead Elite groups A, B, C and D with 19, 15, 20 and 17 points respectively. Manipur stand atop the Plate league with 17 points

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: bhuvan gupta
Updated on:
Ranji Trophy 2025-26 updated points table elite plate group
Vidarbha beat Odisha by 100 runs in the fourth round of Ranji Trophy 2025-26. Photo: PTI
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Vidarbha are Ranji Trophy defending champions

  • Mumbai have a record 42 titles to their name

  • Many international names in action in India's premier domestic red-ball tournament

The 2025-26 season of Ranji Trophy got underway at various cricket venues across the country on October 15, 2025. A total of 32 teams are battling it out in four Elite groups, while six teams feature in the sole Plate group.

The 91st edition of India's premier domestic red-ball cricket tournament will run till February 2026. Vidarbha are the defending champions and recent Irani Cup winners, while Mumbai, with 42 titles to their name, aim to reclaim their dominance.

By the end of the fourth round, Vidarbha, Bengal, Madhya Pradesh and Mumbai led Elite groups A, B, C and D with 19, 15, 20 and 17 points respectively. Manipur stood atop the Plate league with 17 points from four matches, including two wins and as many draws.

ALSO READ: Delhi Lose To Jammu & Kashmir For First Time In 65 Years

Ranji Trophy 2025-26: Elite Group A Points Table

TeamMatches PlayedWonLostDrawnTiedNRPointsQuotient
Vidarbha420200192.264
Jharkhand420200181.828
Andhra420200151.384
Uttar Pradesh410201142.683
Baroda41020191.085
Tamil Nadu40220040.781
Odisha40310010.435
Nagaland40310010.251

Ranji Trophy 2025-26: Elite Group B Points Table

TeamMatches PlayedWonLostDrawnTiedNRPointsQuotient
Madhya Pradesh410300151.546
Karnataka410300141.455
Goa411200111.334
Maharashtra410300111.244
Punjab410300110.837
Saurashtra40040061.1
Kerala40130050.576
Chandigarh40310010.54

Ranji Trophy 2025-26: Elite Group C Points Table

TeamMatches PlayedWonLostDrawnTiedNRPointsQuotient
Bengal430100201.576
Haryana431000181.117
Uttarakhand421100161.067
Services422000131.198
Gujarat41210090.923
Tripura40220060.856
Raliways40220040.76
Assam40130030.638

Ranji Trophy 2025-26: Elite Group D Points Table

TeamMatches PlayedWonLostDrawnTiedNRPointsQuotient
Mumbai420200171.148
Jammu and Kashmir421100141.227
Hyderabad410300131.046
Chhattisgarh411200111.047
Rajasthan411200101.189
Delhi40130071.151
Puducherry40130050.555
Himachal Pradesh40220040.724

Ranji Trophy 2025-26: Plate Group Points Table

Related Content
TeamMatches PlayedWonLostDrawnTiedNRPointsQuotient
Manipur420200171.888
Meghalaya410201122.603
Bihar410300101.255
Mizoram41110191.25
Sikkim40040081.058
Arunachal Pradesh40400000.185

A team is awarded six points for an outright win, but if the victory is achieved by an innings or by 10 wickets, a bonus point is added, making it a maximum of seven points that a side can earn from a game.

If a match ends in a draw, the team that takes the first-innings lead bags three points, while the team that concedes the lead ends up with one point. In case of a no-result, or if the first innings is tied, the teams earn one point apiece. If the match stands tied after both innings are completed, the teams get three points each.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India.

Published At:
Tags

