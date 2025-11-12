Ranji Trophy 2025-26: Updated Elite, Plate Group Points Tables After Round Four

Vidarbha are Ranji Trophy defending champions
Mumbai have a record 42 titles to their name
Many international names in action in India's premier domestic red-ball tournament
The 2025-26 season of Ranji Trophy got underway at various cricket venues across the country on October 15, 2025. A total of 32 teams are battling it out in four Elite groups, while six teams feature in the sole Plate group.
The 91st edition of India's premier domestic red-ball cricket tournament will run till February 2026. Vidarbha are the defending champions and recent Irani Cup winners, while Mumbai, with 42 titles to their name, aim to reclaim their dominance.
By the end of the fourth round, Vidarbha, Bengal, Madhya Pradesh and Mumbai led Elite groups A, B, C and D with 19, 15, 20 and 17 points respectively. Manipur stood atop the Plate league with 17 points from four matches, including two wins and as many draws.
Ranji Trophy 2025-26: Elite Group A Points Table
|Team
|Matches Played
|Won
|Lost
|Drawn
|Tied
|NR
|Points
|Quotient
|Vidarbha
|4
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|19
|2.264
|Jharkhand
|4
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|18
|1.828
|Andhra
|4
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|15
|1.384
|Uttar Pradesh
|4
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|14
|2.683
|Baroda
|4
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|9
|1.085
|Tamil Nadu
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|0.781
|Odisha
|4
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0.435
|Nagaland
|4
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0.251
Ranji Trophy 2025-26: Elite Group B Points Table
|Team
|Matches Played
|Won
|Lost
|Drawn
|Tied
|NR
|Points
|Quotient
|Madhya Pradesh
|4
|1
|0
|3
|0
|0
|15
|1.546
|Karnataka
|4
|1
|0
|3
|0
|0
|14
|1.455
|Goa
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|11
|1.334
|Maharashtra
|4
|1
|0
|3
|0
|0
|11
|1.244
|Punjab
|4
|1
|0
|3
|0
|0
|11
|0.837
|Saurashtra
|4
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|6
|1.1
|Kerala
|4
|0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|5
|0.576
|Chandigarh
|4
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0.54
Ranji Trophy 2025-26: Elite Group C Points Table
|Team
|Matches Played
|Won
|Lost
|Drawn
|Tied
|NR
|Points
|Quotient
|Bengal
|4
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|20
|1.576
|Haryana
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|18
|1.117
|Uttarakhand
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|16
|1.067
|Services
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|13
|1.198
|Gujarat
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|9
|0.923
|Tripura
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|6
|0.856
|Raliways
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|0.76
|Assam
|4
|0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|3
|0.638
Ranji Trophy 2025-26: Elite Group D Points Table
|Team
|Matches Played
|Won
|Lost
|Drawn
|Tied
|NR
|Points
|Quotient
|Mumbai
|4
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|17
|1.148
|Jammu and Kashmir
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|14
|1.227
|Hyderabad
|4
|1
|0
|3
|0
|0
|13
|1.046
|Chhattisgarh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|11
|1.047
|Rajasthan
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|10
|1.189
|Delhi
|4
|0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|7
|1.151
|Puducherry
|4
|0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|5
|0.555
|Himachal Pradesh
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|0.724
Ranji Trophy 2025-26: Plate Group Points Table
|Team
|Matches Played
|Won
|Lost
|Drawn
|Tied
|NR
|Points
|Quotient
|Manipur
|4
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|17
|1.888
|Meghalaya
|4
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|12
|2.603
|Bihar
|4
|1
|0
|3
|0
|0
|10
|1.255
|Mizoram
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|9
|1.25
|Sikkim
|4
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|8
|1.058
|Arunachal Pradesh
|4
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.185
A team is awarded six points for an outright win, but if the victory is achieved by an innings or by 10 wickets, a bonus point is added, making it a maximum of seven points that a side can earn from a game.
If a match ends in a draw, the team that takes the first-innings lead bags three points, while the team that concedes the lead ends up with one point. In case of a no-result, or if the first innings is tied, the teams earn one point apiece. If the match stands tied after both innings are completed, the teams get three points each.