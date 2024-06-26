Afghanistan Vs South Africa, Semi-Final 1, ICC T20 World Cup Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Top Scorer, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures

South Africa and Afghanistan will go head-to-head in the first semi-final of the 2024 T20 World Cup at the Brain Lara Stadium in Tarouba in Trinidad on Thursday, June 27. (Prediction|Full Coverage)
Both teams will be looking to make a mark, win the contest and book their spot to the final of the T20 event. South Africa finished the Super 8s sitting pretty at the top of the table with three wins from three games.
On the other hand, Afghanistan qualified to the semi-finals after a nail-trimmer of a game against Bangladesh, which also knocked Australia out of the World Cup.
Afghanistan Vs South Africa: Head To Head Record
Afghanistan and South Africa have played two T20 internationals before and the Aiden Markram-led side have bagged both the wins.
Afghanistan Vs South Africa: Highest Wicket-Takers
Afghanistan wrist spinner Rashid Khan has picked up the most T20I wickets (150) for his side whereas South Africa’s Tabraiz Shamsi has notched up 86 wickets in 68 matches.
Afghanistan Vs South Africa: Top Scorers
Quinton De Kock has amassed 2540 runs in 90 T20I games and is leading the run scoring charts for South Africa, while it is Mohammad Nabi for Afghanistan with 2610 runs in 150 matches.
Afghanistan Vs South Africa: Best Bowling Figures
Rashid Khan's five-for, giving away just three runs in his two overs is the best bowling performance for an Afghanistan bowler in T20Is. For South Africa, it is Dwaine Pretorious with his five for 17.