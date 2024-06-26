Cricket

AFG Vs SA Prediction, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-Final 1: Who Will Win, Playing XIs, Weather, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know

Afghanistan will take on South Africa in the first semi-final of the T20 World Cup at the Brain Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad on Thursday, June 27

Adam Hunger/AP
Rabada and Maharaj Photo: Adam Hunger/AP
Afghanistan will take on South Africa in the first semi-final of the T20 World Cup at the Brain Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad on Thursday, June 27. (Streaming|Full Coverage)

The impressive Afghanistan side will look to cause an upset against the Aiden Markram-led South Africa, hopeful of progressing to their first-ever final. On the other hand, South Africa will also be looking to make their first T20 World Cup final, having managed to play brilliant cricket throughout the tournament. 

The spinners of Rashid Khan And Co taking on the attacking South African batters could very well decide the fate of this exciting encounter. 

Afghanistan vs South Africa Head to Head Record

Afghanistan and South Africa have faced off against each other just two times in T20Is previously. The Proteas have managed to win both the outings.

Afghanistan Vs South Africa Full Squads

Afghanistan: Afghanistan: Rashid Khan (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Ishaq, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Nangyal Kharoti, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik. Reserves: Sediq Atal, Hazratullah Zazai, Saleem Safi

South Africa: Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Taskin Ahmed, Litton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Shakib Al Hasan, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmud Ullah Riyad, Jaker Ali Anik, Tanvir Islam, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib. Travelling reserves: Afif Hossain, Hasan Mahmud

Afghanistan Vs South Africa Probable XIs

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbudin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Nangeyalia Kharote, Noor Ahmed, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi

South Africa: Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Norjte, Tabraiz Shamsi

Afghanistan Vs South Africa Weather Report

The temperature in Trinidad for the Afghanistan Vs South Africa clash will be around 26° C. With just 3% of probability of thunderstorms, there is no major treat for rain. 

Afghanistan Vs South Africa Pitch Report

The Brain Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad is expected to be a decent wicket to bat on with spinners coming into the equation as the game progresses.

Afghanistan Vs South Africa Match Prediction

As per Google, South Africa have 71% chance of winning the contest.

