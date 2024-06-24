Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh Prediction, Super 8 T20 World Cup: Who Will Win, Playing XIs, Weather, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know

The final game of the Super 8 will decide the final semifinalist of the T20 World Cup 2024. Afghanistan and Bangladesh clash on Monday at the Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown, St Vincent with the match playing a massive role in deciding either on or both the teams that will go through to the semifinals of the tournament. (Preview | Full Coverage | More Cricket News)
Afghanistan start as favourites after earning a historic victory over Australia in their last Super 8 match. Bangladesh on the other hand has not been able to put up a decent fight in both their Super 8 games. Both the teams had lost to India convincingly.
A lot rides on the game but the margins will be clearer once the India-Australia match gets over. If the India-Australia clash is washed out, Bangladesh will be out and Afghanistan will need only a win to qualify for a historic semifinal.
Who will win in the Super 8 Group 1 Afghanistan vs Bangladesh match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024? What will be the weather like? How will the pitch play? Know it all here.
Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh Head To Head
The two teams have produced some really good cricket against each other and are neck to neck in their T20I head to head record.
Played: 12
Afghanistan: 6
Bangladesh: 5
At T20 World Cup
Played: 1
Bangladesh: 1
Afghanistan: 0
Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh Squads
Afghanistan: Rashid Khan (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Ishaq, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Nangyal Kharoti,Hazratullah Zazai , Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik.
Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman, Jaker Ali, Tanvir Islam, Shoriful Islam, Soumya Sarkar.
Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh Probable XI
Afghanistan playing 11 probable: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan(c), Nangeyalia Kharote, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi
Bangladesh playing 11 probable: Litton Das(wk), Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman
Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh Kingstown, St Vincent Weather Forecast
It will be a cloudy evening with showers forecasted during the match time. The temperature will be a little less than 30 degree Celsius and a strong wind will be a part of the game.
Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh Arnos Vale Ground Pitch Report
All games at the Arnos Vale Ground have seen low scores and expect the conditions again to restrict free flowing batting and help bowlers.
Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh Prediction
After the win against Australia, Afghanistan definitely have an edge but Bangladesh will be a tough opposition to crack. It is likely to be a close encounter. Google gives Afghanistan 62% chances of winning.