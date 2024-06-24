Cricket

Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh Preview, T20 WC Super 8s: AFG Eye IND's Win While Gearing Up For BAN - Fate Hinges On Others

Rashid Khan and Co. will hope India do them a favour by beating Australia so that they enter the clash knowing exactly what they require to do for making the semifinals

(AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
Afghanistan players celebrate the dismissal of Australia's Tim David during the men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Afghanistan and Australia at Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Saturday, June 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
info_icon

Afghanistan will watch the India-Australia clash with bated breath, hoping that the 'Men in Blue' stand on the winning side -- a result which will hand them a golden opportunity to qualify for the T20 World Cup semifinals when they take on Bangladesh in their Super Eights match. (Full Coverage | More Cricket News)

Afghanistan augmented their chances of making their first-ever World Cup semifinal when they downed the mighty Australians on Saturday.

As things stand, India lead the group followed by Australia and Afghanistan -- both on 2 points each -- and Bangladesh are last.

Rohit Sharma and his men are favourites to qualify for the final-four with a net run rate of 2.425 while Australia (0.223) have superior NRR compared to Afghanistan (-0.650).

Rashid Khan and Co. will hope India do them a favour by beating Australia so that they enter the clash knowing exactly what they require to do for making the semifinals.

But if Australia win, it will be an uphill task for Afghanistan to overtake the former champions on NRR. Having said that, Afghanistan will be super high on confidence having exacted revenge from Australia for their ODI World Cup loss last year in Mumbai.

Irrespective of the India-Australia result, the Afghans would fancy their chances against a down-and-out Bangladesh, who seemed happy just to progress to the Super Eights.

That Afghanistan have the skills and mindset to excel in the format is not up for debate. They have proved that they are no longer a side reliant on just their bowling unit to eke out victories.

Shubman Gill is reportedly in fray to lead Team IND. - File
IND's Tour Of ZIM 2024: Shubman Gill Likely To Lead India With Key Stars Rested - Report

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz, the leading run-getter, and Ibrahim Zadran have set the tournament ablaze with their sensational hitting.

Additionally, the Afghans  are enjoying the conditions that the Caribbean pitches are offering. Having a plethora of quality all-rounders has only helped their cause.

They will take on Bangladesh at the same venue where they defeated Australia and the spin friendly conditions will aide them.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, have already given up. Although they do have a minuscule chance of progressing to the semifinals, back-to-back defeats against Australia and India have deflated their confidence.

"To be honest, I don't think we have a chance to play the semi-final anymore after this loss (against India)," senior all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan said on Saturday.

Bangladesh have struggled with their batting throughout the tournament. The lack of power-hitters has also hurt them. The underwhelming performance of opener Litton Das and Tanzid Khan has also compounded their woes.

However, Towid Hridoy and leg spinner Rishad Hossain have impressed with their performance. The game against Afghanistan is an opportunity for them to end their campaign on a high.

"But having said that, the next game will be an opportunity for us to get a win on our belt before we finish up this tournament," Shakib said.

"We'd love to finish this tournament on a high. We have to face Afghanistan which is a very good side. So, we have to be at our best to be able to win against them," he added.

Squads

Afghanistan: Rashid Khan (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Ishaq, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Nangyal Kharoti,Hazratullah Zazai , Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik.

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman, Jaker Ali, Tanvir Islam, Shoriful Islam, Soumya Sarkar.

Match starts 6:00 am IST.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. NEET PG 2024: Demand For New Exam Date Increases As Sudden Postponement Leaves Candidates In Limbo
  2. Breaking News, June 24, LIVE: Newly Elected Leaders Take Oath In LS; Kallakurichi Hooch Tragedy Toll Reaches 57
  3. ‘Psychologically On Backfoot’: Rahul Gandhi Flags 10 Issues In 'First 15 Days Of NDA'
  4. Kuki-Zo Community Organises Rallies Seeking Solution In Violence-Hit Manipur
  5. BJP To Launch Programme Against 1975 Emergency To 'Expose Authoritarianism' Of Congress
Entertainment News
  1. Pankaj Tripathi: Before ‘Mirzapur’ Became A Global Phenomenon, We Were Just 'The Cast'
  2. Asha Negi Talks About Playing A Role So Close To Her Own Life In ‘Industry’
  3. ‘Wild Wild Punjab’ Trailer: Varun Sharma, Sunny Singh, Manjot Singh Take A Breakup Trip Of A Lifetime
  4. Diljit Dosanjh Says He Had Worked Tirelessly Work For 22 Years To Achieve Success: It’s Not Overnight Fame
  5. Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Dance To ‘Tere Mast Mast Do Nain’, Cut Four-Tier Wedding Cake At Their Reception
Sports News
  1. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Young Guns Lead The Way! Gill Named Captain - Squad Announced For India's T20 Tour Of Zimbabwe
  2. India Vs Australia Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Men In Blue Eye Big Win Over Australia In St Lucia
  3. Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh Prediction, Super 8 T20 World Cup: Who Will Win, Playing XIs, Weather, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know
  4. Argentina Vs Chile, Copa America 2024: Preview, Prediction, Head-To-Head Record, Key Players
  5. India Squad For Zimbabwe T20Is: Shubman Gill To Lead Young Team Filled With IPL 2024 Stars
World News
  1. Seoul Says North Korea Has Resumed Balloon Launches Likely To Drop Trash In South Korea
  2. Kendall Jenner And Gigi Hadid Steal The Show On Horseback At Vogue World Paris
  3. UK: Schoolboy In England Gets World-First Epilepsy Device Fitted In Skull
  4. Magnitude 3.2 Earthquake Shakes Los Angeles | See Earthquake Map
  5. Watch: Funny Car Racer John Force Admitted To Hospital Following Car Explosion At NHRA Nationals
Latest Stories
  1. Buxar's New MP Sudhakar Singh: A Crusader For Agricultural Reforms
  2. NEET-UG 2024: From Arrests In Bihar To Delhi Link, Paper Leak Probe Gets Deeper | Top Points
  3. Priyanka Jarkiholi: The Millennial MP
  4. Geniben Thakor: Breaking Ground As Gujarat’s Lone Congress MP
  5. Brazil Vs Costa Rica Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Copa America 2024 Group D, Matchday 1
  6. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Young Guns Lead The Way! Gill Named Captain - Squad Announced For India's T20 Tour Of Zimbabwe
  7. Breaking News, June 24, LIVE: Newly Elected Leaders Take Oath In LS; Kallakurichi Hooch Tragedy Toll Reaches 57