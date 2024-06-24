Opener Shubman Gill is reportedly in fray to lead a young Indian cricket team for the white-ball tour of Zimbabwe that consists of 5 T20Is slated to begin from July 6. Marquee names such Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will be rested as per reported in The Indian Express. (Full T20 WC Coverage | More Cricket News)
The report further states that the likes of Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya would also miss the Zimbabwe tour as the selection committee wanted the IPL duo to take some more rest ahead of a long season.
Gill, 24, will lead a freshly-faced squad that will consist of SRH opener Abhishek Sharma, Riyan Parag, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Tushar Deshpande, Harshit Rana among others as well as the T20 squad members in the form of Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rinku Singh.
As per the report in The Indian Express, the senior selection committee has already chosen a 20-member squad for the upcoming series but will wait on the response from Hardik and Surya.
No Gambhir on tour
The BCCI is yet to appoint a replacement for Rahul Dravid and will hand the charge to VVS Laxman to lead the young side in the Zimbabwe series. Gambhir, who is reportedly in line to take over, will likely begin his tenure as India coach for the Sri Lanka series that kicks-off on July 27.