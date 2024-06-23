Cricket

BAN Vs AFG: Bangladesh Can Still Qualify For ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-Finals - Here's How

Bangladesh have qualified for the Super Eight stage with three wins and one defeat in the group stage. But the Najmul Hossain Shanto-led Tigers endured demoralising defeats, against Australia by 28 runs (DLS Method) and India by 50 runs

(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Bangladesh's Rishad Hossain, second left, celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of India's Rishabh Pant during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Bangladesh at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda, Saturday, June 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Bangladesh take on Afghanistan in the final Super 8 match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 on June 25, Tuesday. In a group which also has former champions India and Australia, both remain in contention for a top-two finish which will earn a semi-final spot. (Full Coverage|Cricket News)

With that, here's a look at how Bangladesh can qualify for the T20 World Cup 2024 semi-final.

Bangladesh T20 World Cup Semi-Final Qualification Scenario

Bangladesh have qualified for the Super Eight stage with three wins and one defeat in the group stage. But the Najmul Hossain Shanto-led Tigers endured demoralising defeats, against Australia by 28 runs (DLS Method) and India by 50 runs.

Those defeats left Bangladesh, currently ninth in the ICC T20 rankings, virtually out of the semi-final reckoning. But, believe it or not, they can still finish as one of the top two teams in Group 1.

They need to beat Afghanistan by 31 runs and hope for a big Australia defeat against India, by at least 55 runs. A defeat or a washout in either of these games -- BAN Vs AFG and IND Vs AUS -- will end their campaign.

As things stand, Bangladesh have the worst net run rate (NRR) -2.489 in Group 1.

T20 World Cup 2024 Points table
T20 World Cup 2024 Points table Photo: Outlook India
Meanwhile, Afghans themselves are chasing a semi-final spot. They lost to India by 47 runs but the Rashid Khan & Co. revived their campaign with a historic first win, in any format of the game, against Australia (by 21 runs).

Here's how to watch the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup Super 8 match:

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup Super 8 match will be held on June 25, Tuesday at the Arnos Vale Stadium in St Vincent at 6:30 AM IST.

In India, the T20 World Cup 2024 matches can be watched on Star Sports Network TV channels and live streamed in Sony LIV app.

The Super 8 fixtures will be telecast on Nagorik TV in Bangladesh.

For global telecast details, click here.

