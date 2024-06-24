Cricket

Word Test Championship: Bangladesh Cricket Team's WTC Schedule Out - Check Date, Teams And Venue

Bangladesh are slated to play Test series against South Africa, West Indies, Pakistan and India in their 2023-25 WTC cycle

Bangladesh cricket team will be involved in some tough Test series. Photo: File
The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced seven red-ball matches for the national men's cricket team as they prepare for a grueling schedule for the coming months. (Full Coverage | Cricket News)

Bangladesh play Tests against some of the biggest names in world cricket that includes Pakistan, India, South Africa and West Indies in their 2023-25 WTC cycle.

The Bangla Tigers will feature in three four-day matches in Chattogram next month whereas the home ties will be followed by two 4-day Tests against Pakistan A in Darwin starting from July 19-29. Bangladesh A side will then travel to Pakistan to play four-day games in August.

NZ-A side will also visit Bangladesh in August or September.

"We can give them the best preparation ahead of the gruelling Test schedule in the coming months. The rest is up to the players. I have been following the Bangladesh Tigers camp, which is going well," Jalal Yunus, BCB's cricket operations chairman was quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

T20 Cricket WCup India Bangladesh - Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky
T20 World Cup Super 8s: India On Cusp Of Semifinal Spot After Win Over Bangladesh

BY Photo Webdesk

The men's senior team is also expected to travel to Pakistan on August 17, to play two Test matches, with the locations and venue yet to be decided upon.

Post the Pakistan tour, Bangladesh will tour India to play two Tests in Chennai and Kanpur, respectively. They will be followed by three T20Is.

Bangladesh could stay continue their stay in India if the BCB agree to Afghanistan Cricket Board's (ACB) revised schedule for two white-ball series in July.

Post the bilateral series in India in September, they will then play to the Proteas for two home Tests in October and then follow it up with a tour to the West Indies in November and December.

