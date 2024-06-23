Sports

T20 World Cup Super 8s: India On Cusp Of Semifinal Spot After Win Over Bangladesh

Bangladesh were no match for the Indian side which continued to brutalise their oppositions as they extended their unbeaten run at the T20 World Cup 2024 and also earned a second win in the Super 8 to put themselves in the pole position to get into the semifinals from Group 1. Hardik Pandya was the batting star with his fifty which pushed India to 196/5. Bangladesh were 50 runs short and Kuldeep Yadav was India's bowling hero with three wickets.