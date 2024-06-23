India's Virat Kohli, right, celebrates scoring runs with batting partner Rishabh Pant during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Bangladesh at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda.
India's Hardik Pandya plays a shot during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Bangladesh at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda.
An Indian fan dances with cheerleaders during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Bangladesh at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda.
Bangladesh's Tanzim Hasan, right, celebrates with teammate Litton Das after the dismissal of India's Suryakumar Yadav during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Bangladesh at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda.
India's Rishabh Pant plays a shot during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Bangladesh at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda.
India's Virat Kohli plays a shot during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Bangladesh at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda.
India's captain Rohit Sharma hits a six during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Bangladesh at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda.
Indian supporters salute as the national anthem of India is being played before the start of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Bangladesh at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda.