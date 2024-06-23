Sports

T20 World Cup Super 8s: India On Cusp Of Semifinal Spot After Win Over Bangladesh

Bangladesh were no match for the Indian side which continued to brutalise their oppositions as they extended their unbeaten run at the T20 World Cup 2024 and also earned a second win in the Super 8 to put themselves in the pole position to get into the semifinals from Group 1. Hardik Pandya was the batting star with his fifty which pushed India to 196/5. Bangladesh were 50 runs short and Kuldeep Yadav was India's bowling hero with three wickets.

T20 Cricket WCup India Bangladesh Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky

India's Virat Kohli, right, celebrates scoring runs with batting partner Rishabh Pant during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Bangladesh at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda.

1/7
T20 Cricket WCup Bangladesh India
T20 Cricket WCup Bangladesh India Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky

India's Hardik Pandya plays a shot during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Bangladesh at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda.

2/7
T20 Cricket WCup: IND vs BAN
T20 Cricket WCup: IND vs BAN Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky

An Indian fan dances with cheerleaders during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Bangladesh at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda.

3/7
T20 Cricket WCup: BAN vs IND
T20 Cricket WCup: BAN vs IND Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky

Bangladesh's Tanzim Hasan, right, celebrates with teammate Litton Das after the dismissal of India's Suryakumar Yadav during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Bangladesh at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda.

4/7
T20 Cricket WCup 2024: IND vs BAN
T20 Cricket WCup 2024: IND vs BAN Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky

India's Rishabh Pant plays a shot during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Bangladesh at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda.

5/7
T20 Cricket WCup 2024: BAN vs IND
T20 Cricket WCup 2024: BAN vs IND Phto: AP/Lynne Sladky

India's Virat Kohli plays a shot during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Bangladesh at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda.

6/7
T20 Cricket WCup 2024 India Bangladesh
T20 Cricket WCup 2024 India Bangladesh Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky

India's captain Rohit Sharma hits a six during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Bangladesh at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda.

7/7
T20 Cricket WCup 2024 India Bangladesh
T20 Cricket WCup 2024 India Bangladesh Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky

Indian supporters salute as the national anthem of India is being played before the start of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Bangladesh at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. India Latest News Live: Rahul Gandhi Terms PM Modi-led Govt ‘Incompetent’ As CBI Probe Ordered Amid Massive NEET Row
  2. Prajwal Revanna's Brother Suraj Revanna Arrested Over Alleged Sexual Assault Of JDS Worker
  3. NEET UG Retest: 1563 Students To Appear In Exam Across 7 Centres Today; NTA, MoE Officials To Be Present | Top Points
  4. NEET Row: Rahul Gandhi Terms PM Modi-led Govt ‘Incompetent’, ‘Biggest Threat To Future Of Students’
  5. How The Fall Of Media Industry Failed My Journalism School
Entertainment News
  1. Is Justin Timberlake's DWI Arrest Cop An 'Over-Aggressive' GenZ? Controversy Sparks Debate On Policing In Sag Harbor
  2. If You're Replaced In A Film, You Get Something Better: Anil Kapoor On 'No Entry', 'Welcome' Sequels
  3. Aftab Shivdasani To Star In ‘Musical, Romance, Horror’ Film Titled ‘Kasoor’
  4. Riteish Deshmukh Makes His OTT Series Debut With ‘Pill’
  5. ‘Maharaj’ Has Been A Long And Wild Journey For Me, Says Junaid Khan
Sports News
  1. Afghanistan Vs Australia, T20 World Cup Super 8 Live Updates: Noor Ahmad Takes Blinder To Dismiss Maxwell
  2. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Venezuela beat Ecuador 2-1; Sinner Faces Hurkacz For Halle Title
  3. AFG Vs AUS, T20 World Cup Super 8s: Pat Cummins Takes Record Second Consecutive Hat-Trick
  4. T20 World Cup Super 8s: David Miller Gets One Demerit Point For Code Of Conduct Breach
  5. Afghanistan Vs Australia Toss Update, T20 World Cup Super 8: AFG Bat First - Check Playing XIs
World News
  1. Pakistan’s Announces Operation ‘Azm-i-Istehkam’ Against Terrorism
  2. Apple Announces iOS 18 Beta 2 Release Date With 2 Exciting New Features Confirmed
  3. NASA Alerts As Asteroid 2024 KN1, Size Of An 88-Foot Airplane, Approaches Earth!
  4. Leeches Can Jump! New Video Evidence From Madagascar Confirms The Nightmare | Watch
  5. Is Justin Timberlake's DWI Arrest Cop An 'Over-Aggressive' GenZ? Controversy Sparks Debate On Policing In Sag Harbor
Latest Stories
  1. West Indies Vs United States, T20 World Cup: Shai Hope Plays Blinder To Power WI's Big Win
  2. India Vs Bangladesh, Super 8, ICC T20 World Cup: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For
  3. Delhi: Heatwave Kills 5 More People, Toll Reaches 58
  4. Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Annu Kapoor's Viral Comment About Her Getting Slapped: We Tend To Hate A Successful Woman
  5. West Indies Vs United States, T20 World Cup Highlights: Sizzling Shai Hope Takes WI To Massive Nine-Wicket Win
  6. Sports World June 22 Highlights: Portugal Beat 3-0 Turkey In Euro 2024; Lando Norris Takes Pole For Spanish GP
  7. Breaking News June 22 Highlights: GST Council Meeting, Delhi Water Crisis & More
  8. Bihar TET Exam 2024 Postponed, New Date To Be Announced Soon