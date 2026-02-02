Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Divya Deshmukh Among Nominees For 2025 BBC Indian Sportswoman Award

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur and her deputy Smriti Mandhana, who were pivotal to the unprecedented ICC Women's World Cup triumph, and chess prodigy Divya Deshmukh are among the five nominees for the 2025 BBC Indian Sportswoman of the Year award. Pistol shooter Suruchi Singh and track and field athlete Jyothi Yarraji are the other two nominated for the prestigious annual award.