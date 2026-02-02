Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Divya Deshmukh Among Nominees For 2025 BBC Indian Sportswoman Award

The final winner from the five nominees will be chosen by a grand jury comprising tennis legend Leander Paes, former long jumper Anju Bobby George, and ex-para athlete Deepa Malik

Updated on:
Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Divya Deshmukh Nominees 2025 BBC Indian Sportswoman Award
Divya Deshmukh is the first Indian champion of the FIDE Women's World Cup. Photo: X/Divya Deshmukh
  • Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana helped India lift first-ever Women's World Cup title

  • Divya Deshmukh became youngest ever champion of FIDE Women's World Cup

  • Suruchi Singh consistently bagged medals at ISSF World Cups and World Championships

  • Jyothi Yarraji won 100m hurdles gold medal at Asian Athletics Championships

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur and her deputy Smriti Mandhana, who were pivotal to the unprecedented ICC Women's World Cup triumph, and chess prodigy Divya Deshmukh are among the five nominees for the 2025 BBC Indian Sportswoman of the Year award. Pistol shooter Suruchi Singh and track and field athlete Jyothi Yarraji are the other two nominated for the prestigious annual award.

These athletes have been shortlisted by an eminent jury of sports editors, writers and specialists, following an evaluation of performances between September 1, 2024 and August 31, 2025. The final winner will be chosen by a grand jury comprising tennis legend Leander Paes, former long jumper Anju Bobby George, and ex-para athlete Deepa Malik.

Below are short profiles of the five nominees and descriptions of their achievements over the past year:

Harmanpreet Kaur

Kaur, the captain of the Indian women's cricket team, led the country to its maiden ICC Women's World Cup title in November 2025. Playing on home soil, she led from the front with an 88-ball 89, chasing a tall target of 339 runs in the semi-finals against Australia.



In another World Cup semi-final against the same opponent back in 2017, her innings of 171 not out is still widely regarded as one of the greatest innings in women's cricket. She has featured in TIME magazine's 2023 list of Top 100 Emerging Leaders and BBC's 100 Most Inspiring Women.

Smriti Mandhana

Mandhana, the vice-captain of the same team, is already making a claim for a place among the all-time greats of the sport. The 29-year-old left-hander has the second-highest number of centuries in one-day internationals and the third-highest runs among current players.

Smriti Mandhana Factfile: India’s Top Run-Getter Who Shone Bright In World Cup Glory - X/ BCCIWomen
Smriti Mandhana Factfile: India’s Top Run-Getter Who Shone Bright In World Cup Glory

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Hailing from Sangli city in Maharashtra, Mandhana was inspired by her father and brother, both of whom played cricket at the district level. In September 2025, she made a 50-ball hundred against Australia – the fastest ton by an Indian in the format, breaking Virat Kohli's record.

She has been named the ICC Women's Cricketer of the Year twice, in 2018 and 2021.

Divya Deshmukh

A 20-year-old chess prodigy, Deshmukh scripted history last July by becoming the first Indian and the youngest ever champion of the FIDE Women's World Cup. The feat earned her Grandmaster status.

In the final, it was a passing of baton moment as Deshmukh defeated Koneru Humpy, the first Indian woman to become a grandmaster.

Born in Nagpur, Deshmukh started playing chess at the young age of five. Within two years, she became the Under-7 national champion and in 2017, she bagged the World Youth Chess Championship title in the girls' under-12 category.

In 2022, she played a key role in India's bronze-winning team at the Olympiad. Two years later, it was time for bigger glory as she bagged an individual gold and was also part of the team that finished top of the podium.

Suruchi Singh

In shooting, Singh emerged as one of the top players by consistently winning medals in international competitions, including ISSF World Cups and World Championships.

Hailing from Haryana, she made headlines in 2024, winning seven gold medals at the National Shooting Championship. Less than a year later, the 19-year-old made her senior international debut, quickly establishing herself on the global stage.

In 2025, she won individual gold medals in the ISSF World Cup series held in Buenos Aires, Lima, and Munich, completing a rare golden treble. In Lima, she secured gold in the mixed team event.

At the Asian Shooting Championship, she earned a bronze medal in the women's team event alongside Manu Bhaker and Palak Gulia. In September, she became the top-ranked woman shooter in the ISSF 10m air pistol category.

Jyothi Yarraji

As far as Yarraji is concerned, she became the first Indian woman to qualify for the Olympics 100m hurdles in the 2024 Paris Games.

Overcoming hurdles has never been a problem for Yarraji as the 26-year-old was born in a family with limited means – her father worked as a security guard and mother a domestic worker.

In 2022, she broke the national record for the 100m hurdles, clocking 13.23 seconds, and has since surpassed her own record multiple times. She also excelled at the 2022 National Games, claiming multiple gold medals across sprint and hurdle events, and earned bronze at the World University Games and silver at the 2022 Asian Games.

In 2023, Yarraji won gold at the Asian Indoor Athletics Championships in the 60m hurdles and silver at the Asian Athletics Championships, cementing her reputation as Asia's top hurdler. She also won the 100m hurdles gold medal at the Asian Athletics Championships 2025 in Gumi.

