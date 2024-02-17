The 22-year-old from Vizag holds an inspiring backstory. Despite coming from a financially challenged family, she was determined to achieve great things. While her father worked as a private security guard and her mother as a cleaner in a city hospital, to earn the minimum, she chose to help and take care of them.

With this motivation, Jyothi Yarraji moved for a career in hurdling encouraged by her Physical education teacher in school, and has since remained focused on her path.