Australia Vs West Indies, 2nd T20 International Toss And Teams - Check AUS Vs WI Playing XIs

Australia are looking to take an unassailable 2-0 lead against the visiting West Indies. Here are the playing XIs for the AUS vs WI, 2nd T20I cricket match

Outlook Sports Desk

February 11, 2024

David Warner won the Player of the Match award in the first AUS vs WI T20I. Photo: File Image
Rovman Powell, the West Indies captain, won the toss and opted to bowl first against Australia in their must-win second T20 International match at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide on Sunday. (IND Vs AUS Live Blog | More Cricket News)

The West Indies named an unchanged XI while the Aussies handed pacer Spencer Johnson his international debut, in place of injured Sean Abbott.

Australia have won the first match by 11 runs. This is the 21st meeting between the two former world champions and the head-to-head record stands at 10-10. But the Aussies are on a four-match winning streak against the Windies. Their last defeat was in July 2021.

Expect another high-scoring encounter today. In the first T20 International at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Friday, the Aussies, asked to set a target by the visitors, posted 213/7 in their allotted 20 overs with David Warner playing a blazing knock (36-ball 70) in his 100th T20I. The veteran opener was involved in a 93-run stand for the first wicket with Josh Inglis (39 runs in 25 balls). Later, Tim David gave the finishing touches with 37 from just 17.

The Windies, who lost the preceding three-match One-Day International series 3-0, started their chase on a rousing note with openers Brandon King (53 off 37) and Johnson Charles (42 off 25) stitching an 89-run stand in just 8.3 overs. But Adam Zampa's brilliant spell (3/26) and a couple of crucial strikes from Marcus Stonis upended the Windies' chase. Jason Holder, with an unbeaten 34 off 15, did produce some late fireworks.

Playing XIs

Australia: David Warner, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh (c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson, Jason Behrendorff, Josh Hazlewood

West Indies: Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shai Hope, Rovman Powell (c), Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph

Squads

West Indies: Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Rovman Powell (c), Shai Hope, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Oshane Thomas, Roston Chase, Gudakesh Motie.

Australia: David Warner, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh (c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Jason Behrendorff, Josh Hazlewood, Aaron Hardie, Spencer Johnson.

