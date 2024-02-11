Good day! Welcome to the live coverage of the final of the ICC Men's U-19 Cricket World Cup final updates between India and Australia. This is the third meeting between these two great teams in the final of the U-19 World Cup. The Boys in Blue have won on both previous occasions that these two have met in summit clashes. India have faced defeats in the final only by three teams - Pakistan in 2006, West Indies in 2016 and Bangladesh in 2020. If Uday Saharan's boys win today, it will be their sixth title, the most by any team in competition's history. Australia are looking to win it a third time and for the first time since 2010.