Hello And Welcome
Good day! Welcome to the live coverage of the final of the ICC Men's U-19 Cricket World Cup final updates between India and Australia. This is the third meeting between these two great teams in the final of the U-19 World Cup. The Boys in Blue have won on both previous occasions that these two have met in summit clashes. India have faced defeats in the final only by three teams - Pakistan in 2006, West Indies in 2016 and Bangladesh in 2020. If Uday Saharan's boys win today, it will be their sixth title, the most by any team in competition's history. Australia are looking to win it a third time and for the first time since 2010.
Sachin Dhas Departs!
MacMilllan struck with the first ball, sending off the deadly Sachin Dhas. A massive blow to India. Tossed outside off, wonderful drift away from the right-hander, causing Dhas to seek out for it with his front foot. He was attempting to force it past the covers but nicks it to the keeper, who went up immediately. The festivities in Australia tell you the story.
IND U-19 - 74/4 (20)
Uday Saharan Falls!
Saharan shouts in anguish as he finds the fielder at backward point. He goes for the drive after seeing some width and good length outside off. Fails to keep it down, and Weibgen makes a quick catch in the circle. He swiftly approached the ball approximately chest height, and then took it with the reverse cup. India's in peril.
IND U-19 - 56/3 (17)
Beardman Gets Musheer Khan!
The uneven bounce got the wicket of promising batter Musheer Khan. Mahli Beardman's delivery remained low and Khan was expecting something uppish. He missed the line and the ball went into the stumps. Uday Saharan is the new batter at the crease.
IND U-19 - 52/2 (15)
IND Vs AUS, U-19 World Cup Final Update
India lost Arshin Kulkarni early on in the innings for 3 as Callum Vidler scalped the young batter. However, Adarsh Singh and Musheer Khan kept the innings ticking away with singles and twos. Vidler kept things tight as India scored only 28 runs in the first ten overs.
IND - 28/1 (10 Overs), AUS - 253/7 (50 Overs)
India Begin Run-Chase
Arshin Kulkarni and Adarsh Singh are at the crease as they start the run-chase of 254.
IND Vs AUS, U-19 World Cup Final Update
Raj Limbani secured three wickets as Australia ended their innings with 253/7 in 50 overs. Oliver Peake scored handy 46 runs in the final ten overs as they scored 66 off the last 10 overs India could not curtail the Aussie batting. For the Boys in Yellow, Harjas Singh was their top-scorer with 55 runs.
India Fightback With Some Quick Wickets
Indian bowling attack led by Raj Limbani have been lethal with their line and lengths. Some quick wickets in the middle-overs stalled the run rate for the Aussies.
AUS - 223/7 (46 Overs)
IND Vs AUS, U-19 World Cup Final Update
Naman Tiwari brought back India into the game with two quick wickets of set-batters Harry Dixon and Hugh Weibgen. Dixon was out for 42 whereas the Aussie skipper was sent back for 48.
AUS - 136/3 (30 Overs)
IND Vs AUS, U-19 World Cup Final Update
At the end of 20 overs, Harry Dixon and Hugh Weibegn have stitched 71-run stand for the second wicket. Dixon is batting on 32 and Weibgen on 48.
AUS - 87/1 (20 Overs)
Harry Dixon, Hugh Weibegn Bring Up 50-Run Partnership
Harry Dixon, Hugh Weibegn have brought calmness to the Aussie batting and also the fifty-run partnership. Huge moment given the conditions and pitch.
IND Vs AUS, U-19 World Cup Final Update
Aussies have added 45 runs in the first 10 overs of the game despite the wicket of Sam Konstas. Hugh Weibgen and Harry Dixon have added 29-runs for the second wicket as they look to motor along.
AUS - 45/1 (10 Overs)
Australia Going Around Nicely
After an early setback in Konstas (0), skipper Hugh Weibgen and Harry Dixon have negated the swing and seam movement of the Indian bowling attack.
Wicket
After a pasting in the Naman Tiwari over, Raj Limbai strikes with the wicket of Sam Konstas for 0. Australia lose their first wicket in the third over.
Raj Limbani Starts With A Decent First Over
Indian pacer Limbani started off with decent pace and length as Aussie openers survived some close calls.
Playing XIs:
India U19 (Playing XI): Adarsh Singh, Arshin Kulkarni, Musheer Khan, Uday Saharan(c), Priyanshu Moliya, Sachin Dhas, Aravelly Avanish(w), Murugan Abhishek, Raj Limbani, Naman Tiwari, Saumy Pandey.
Australia U19 (Playing XI): Harry Dixon, Sam Konstas, Hugh Weibgen(c), Harjas Singh, Ryan Hicks(w), Oliver Peake, Raf MacMilllan, Charlie Anderson, Tom Straker, Mahli Beardman, Callum Vidler.
Toss Update
Australia have won the toss and elected to bat first despite overcast conditions.
Key Players For India To Watch Out
Uday Saharan has been his superlative best in this tournament, but apart from him, the likes of Saumy Pandey, Musheer Khan, Naman Tiwari, Raj Limbani and the semi-finalist hero, Sachin Dhas.
Key Players For Australia To Watch Out
India should watch out for the following Aussie players in the U-19 Cricket World Cup final - skipper Hugh Weibgen, opener Harry Dixon, seamers Tom Straker and Callum Vidler.
India & Australia's U-19 WC Triumphs
- India have won the title six times in 2000, 2008, 2012, 2018 and 2022.
- Australia have won the title three times in 1998, 2002 and 2010.
Squads
India U19 Squad: Adarsh Singh, Arshin Kulkarni, Musheer Khan, Uday Saharan(c), Priyanshu Moliya, Sachin Dhas, Aravelly Avanish(w), Murugan Abhishek, Raj Limbani, Naman Tiwari, Saumy Pandey, Aaradhya Shukla, Ansh Gosai, Dhanush Gowda, Rudra Patel, Prem Devkar, Mohamed Amaan, Innesh Mahajan
Australia U19 Squad: Harry Dixon, Sam Konstas, Hugh Weibgen(c), Harjas Singh, Ryan Hicks(w), Oliver Peake, Tom Campbell, Raf MacMilllan, Tom Straker, Mahli Beardman, Callum Vidler, Lachlan Aitken, Charlie Anderson, Harkirat Bajwa, Corey Wasley, Aidan O Connor