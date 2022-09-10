Aaron Finch Announces ODI Retirement, To Continue As Australia's T20I Captain

Australia captain Aaron Finch has announced his retirement from ODI cricket. Sunday's third and final ODI against New Zealand in Cairns will be his final match. (More Cricket News)

"It has been a fantastic ride with some incredible memories,” said Finch. “I have been extremely fortunate to be a part of some brilliant one-day sides."

Australia have already clinched the three-match ODI series against New Zealand. They won the first and second matches by two wickets and 113 runs, respectively.

“It is time now to give a new leader the best possible opportunity to prepare for and win the next World Cup. I thank all of those who have helped and supported my journey to this point,” Finch added.

Finch, a right-handed top-order batter, played 145 ODI matches, 54 as captain. He scored 5401 at an average of 39.13, with the help of 17 centuries and 30 fifties.

But he has failed to get past 20 in his last seven innings. In fact, his spot in the team has become untenable after such a poor run. His average since scoring 62 against Sri Lanka in an ODI in June is just 3.7 runs.

"Being a bit over 12 months out from the 50-over World Cup, I thought the timing was right now,” Finch said at a press conference. "I could have tried to play another series — the series against England post-World Cup — and that would have been a bit of a fairytale finishing at the MCG. But I think that’s never been my style to be self-indulgent in any kind of way.”

Finch made his ODI debut against Sri Lanka in Melbourne on January 11, 2013.

Cricket Australia said in a statement that Finch, 35, will continue to captain Australia’s T20I side. Australia will defend the T20 World Cup title at home in October and November.