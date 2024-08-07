'Will PM Modi Call And Apologise?': Congress Recalls Delhi Protests Ahead Of Vinesh Phogat's Gold Medal Match

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat is all set to fight for the gold medal at the Paris Olympics on Wednesday. Ahead of her final match at the Paris 2024 games, Indians at home recalled her leading role in the protests against former Wrestlers' Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.
After a historic win at the semifinals, the wrestler, who has been assured of a silver medal, will fight against US' Sarah Hildebrandt for a possible gold for India.
Taking to social media platform X, Congress spokesperson Jairam Ramesh questions if Prime Minister Narendra Modi would call Vinesh Phogat "not only to congratulate but to apologise."
"Vinesh Phogat is assured of a silver or a gold medal at Paris. Will the non-biological PM call her? To congratulate her of course but more importantly to apologise for the atrocious manner in which the Delhi Police misbehaved with her during the women wrestlers protest?"
In 2023, India's leading wrestlers carried out a protest against former WFI President Brij Bhushan. The wrestlers alleged that the 67-year-old leader had sexually harassed the female wrestlers.
The BJP leader was later charged with sexual harassment, intimidation and outraging the modesty of women in July 2024. He has pleaded not guilty.
Apart from sexual harassment charges, Bhushan had also been accused of running a "dictatorial" leadership style at WFI since 2012.
Top wrestlers of the country - Bajrang Punia, Ravi Dahiya, Sakshi Malik, and Vinesh Phogat, were the key faces of the Delhi protests and sat at long demonstrations at Jantar Mantar demanding for action.
In May 2023, Delhi Police detained Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and others over their march to the new Parliament building on the day of its inauguration.