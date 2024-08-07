National

'Will PM Modi Call And Apologise?': Congress Recalls Delhi Protests Ahead Of Vinesh Phogat's Gold Medal Match

After a historic win at the semifinals, the wrestler, who has been assured of a silver medal, will fight against US' Sarah Hildebrandt for a possible gold for India.

vinesh phogat protest olympics
Vinesh Phogat, Who Led Protests Against Brij Bhusan, All Set For Gold Medal Match
info_icon

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat is all set to fight for the gold medal at the Paris Olympics on Wednesday. Ahead of her final match at the Paris 2024 games, Indians at home recalled her leading role in the protests against former Wrestlers' Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

After a historic win at the semifinals, the wrestler, who has been assured of a silver medal, will fight against US' Sarah Hildebrandt for a possible gold for India.

India's Vinesh Vinesh celebrates after defeating Cuba's Yusneylys Guzman during their women's freestyle 50kg wrestling semifinal match, at Champ-de-Mars Arena, during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, in Paris, France. - AP/Eugene Hoshiko
Paris Olympics: Vinesh Phogat Set To Fight For Gold After Historic Semifinal Win

BY Gaurav Thakur

After three historic wins in one day, the Congress took to Twitter to celebrate the feat but also send a reminder to the NDA government fo the 2023 protests led by female wrestlers accusing Brij Bhusan of sexual assault.

Taking to social media platform X, Congress spokesperson Jairam Ramesh questions if Prime Minister Narendra Modi would call Vinesh Phogat "not only to congratulate but to apologise."

"Vinesh Phogat is assured of a silver or a gold medal at Paris. Will the non-biological PM call her? To congratulate her of course but more importantly to apologise for the atrocious manner in which the Delhi Police misbehaved with her during the women wrestlers protest?"

In 2023, India's leading wrestlers carried out a protest against former WFI President Brij Bhushan. The wrestlers alleged that the 67-year-old leader had sexually harassed the female wrestlers.

The BJP leader was later charged with sexual harassment, intimidation and outraging the modesty of women in July 2024. He has pleaded not guilty.

Apart from sexual harassment charges, Bhushan had also been accused of running a "dictatorial" leadership style at WFI since 2012.

Top wrestlers of the country - Bajrang Punia, Ravi Dahiya, Sakshi Malik, and Vinesh Phogat, were the key faces of the Delhi protests and sat at long demonstrations at Jantar Mantar demanding for action.

In May 2023, Delhi Police detained Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and others over their march to the new Parliament building on the day of its inauguration.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND Vs SL, 3rd ODI: Final Game A Chance To Find Answers For Champions Trophy, Says Sundar
  2. Bangladesh Protests: BAN Test Tour To Pakistan In Doubt Amid Political Turmoil
  3. SA20 2025: Dinesh Karthik To Play For Paarl Royals In Third Season
  4. IND Vs SL, 3rd ODI Preview: India Batters Must Beat Sri Lanka Spinners To Avoid Series Loss After 27 Years
  5. Vinod Kambli, Former India Cricketer, Faces Severe Health Condition, Struggles To Walk - Video
Football News
  1. Dynamo Kyiv 1-1 Rangers, Champions League Qualifying: Dessers Leaves It Late To Salvage First-Leg Draw
  2. Sonia Bompastor Aiming To Build On Emma Hayes' Legacy At Chelsea
  3. Zlatan Ibrahimovic Says He Did Not Want To Listen To Manchester United's 'Class Of 1992'
  4. Andre Onana Promises 'A Lot More Risks' At Manchester United Next Season
  5. Spain Vs France, Paris Olympics 2024: Thierry Henry Delighted After Guiding FRA To Final
Tennis News
  1. Canadian Open: Victoria Azarenka Hits Milestone With Straight-sets Win In Toronto
  2. Iga Swiatek 'Hungry For More' After Paris Olympics Bronze
  3. Paris 2024: 'Your Gold Will Come' -Djokovic Backs Alcaraz For Future Olympics Success
  4. Sebastian Korda Walks In Father's Footsteps With Washington Open Triumph
  5. Washington Open: Former World No 1 Paula Badosa Ends Two Year Trophy Drought
Hockey News
  1. Paris Olympics Day 11, Top Pic: Shamsher Singh's Last-Ditch Miss As India Lose Semi-Final
  2. India 2-3 Germany: Sreejesh, Harmanpreet Dejected After Semifinal Loss But Proud Of Team's Effort
  3. India 2-3 Germany Highlights, Paris Olympics Semi-Final: IND Lose Humdinger; To Fight For Bronze
  4. IND 2-3 GER: India's Olympic Gold Dreams Shattered After Semis Loss To Germany; To Fight For Bronze
  5. India Vs Germany, Paris Olympics 2024 Hockey Semi-Final: IND Vs GER Match Prediction, Key Players - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'Where Is End Of Tunnel': SC Asks CBI, ED As It Reserves Order On Manish Sisodia Bail Plea In Excise Case
  2. IIT Madras Receives Funding Of Rs 228 Crore From Alumni
  3. Centre Offers New Tax Relief Options For Real Estate Capital Gains
  4. 'Roller Coaster Ride': Rekha Sharma Steps Down As NCW Chairperson After 9-Year Tenure
  5. 'This Insults Affected People': CM Vijayan On Union Minister's False Allegations Over Wayanad Landslide
Entertainment News
  1. Shraddha Kapoor Teaches Us How To Look Classy And Sexy In Red Outfits
  2. Is Chiyaan Vikram Part Of SS Rajamouli, Mahesh Babu's Film? Here's What The 'Thangalaan' Actor Has To Say
  3. Divya Seth's Daughter Mihika Passes Away, Actress Shares The Heartbreaking News On Social Media
  4. 'Son Of Sardaar 2': Ajay Devgn-Mrunal Thakur Begin Shoot With Prayers And Dhol In UK - Watch Video Inside
  5. Fawad Khan-Sanam Saeed's Show 'Barzakh' To Be Withdrawn From YouTube Pakistan; Here's Why
US News
  1. What Is The 'Broccoli' Haircut? The Viral Gen Z Hairstyle Taking Over TikTok And Hollywood
  2. Starbucks PSL Returns: Pumpkin Spice Latte Is Back Sooner Than You Think! | See Release Date
  3. 10 Best Mind-Bending Movies You Must Watch
  4. Who Is Adin Ross? Find Out Why His Trump Interview Is Stirring Up So Much Drama
  5. Who Is Tim Walz? Meet Kamala Harris' Running Mate And Meme Sensation For The 2024 Presidential Election
World News
  1. Will Iran Avenge The Killing Of Its Hamas Guest?
  2. Bangladesh Protests: Parliament Dissolved, Mohammad Yunus To Head Interim Govt | Top Points
  3. The Assassination Chain: A Catalyst For Regional Turmoil In West Asia
  4. Middle East: Yahya Sinwar Named New Hamas Leader; US Urges Restraint From Iran, Israel
  5. What Is The 'Broccoli' Haircut? The Viral Gen Z Hairstyle Taking Over TikTok And Hollywood
Latest Stories
  1. 'Son Of Sardaar 2': Ajay Devgn-Mrunal Thakur Begin Shoot With Prayers And Dhol In UK - Watch Video Inside
  2. From Possible To Probable - Why Australia Decided To Raise Its Terror Threat Level | Explained
  3. Paris Olympics: Vinesh Phogat Defeats Ukraine's Oksana Livach, Enters Semi-Final
  4. Neeraj Chopra In Javelin Throw Paris Olympics 2024 Qualifications: Indian Qualifies With Season Best 89.34m, Kishore Jena Exits - As It Happened
  5. Ayodhya: 12-Year-Old Gangrape Survivor's Family Agrees For Termination Of Her Pregnancy
  6. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 6, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  7. Paris Olympics Day 11 Highlights: Vinesh, Neeraj In Finals; India Lose In Hockey SF; Cuba's Mijain Lopez Wins Gold At 5th Successive Summer Games
  8. Bangladesh Protests: President Meets Students' Movement Leaders; Major Changes In Army Top Ranks