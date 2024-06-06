National

Whoever Forms Govt At Centre, Keep Space For Dialogue Open: Rakesh Tikait

Tikait's remarks came as the BJP-led NDA is set to form the next government.

Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait on Thursday said whoever forms the new government at the Centre, they should keep space for dialogue with farmers open.

"'Andolan' (protest) arises when there are problems in the country. We want that whoever forms the government, they should keep space for talks open," Tikait, who is BKU spokesperson, told reporters in Muzaffarnagar.

The BKU is part of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of farmer unions which had led the 2020-21 protest against the Narendra Modi government, leading to withdrawal of three contentious agri-marketing laws.

Now, several farmer unions have been demanding a legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

Tikait said the last government did not talk to farmers after January 22, 2021.

"There have been no talks (with farmer groups) in 2022 and 2023, and now it is 2024," he added.

On the BJP falling short of a majority in the Lok Sabha on its own, Tikait claimed, "We had already told you that BJP leaders were defeating their candidates (in UP)...they wanted that their party should come to power but their MPs should lose so they would get the ticket in future. This was everyone's planning."

The influential farmer leader took a swipe at several BJP ministers, including Sanjeev Balyan who contested from Muzaffarnagar and Ajay Mishra 'Teni' (Kheri seat). Both the BJP leaders lost the Lok Sabha polls.

"Victory and loss are part and parcel of elections. There was trouble in the whole country, and the public punishes but without saying anything. The public works silently," Tikait said.

Asked if he saw Modi becoming the prime minister for a third time in a row, Tikait said he was not an astrologer to make such a prediction.

On Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar's key role in central government formation, Tikait said, "Nitish Kumar will go wherever he gets benefit. It is not a crime to rob the 'robbers'. He will also negotiate his deal well."

Results for elections to 543 Lok Sabha seats were announced on June 4. The BJP emerged as the largest party with victory on 240 seats followed by the Congress with 99 seats and the Samajwadi Party with 37 seats.

In Uttar Pradesh, the BJP's seats were reduced to 33 this time from 62 in 2019 and 71 in 2014 out of the total 80 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

