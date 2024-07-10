National

Weather Updates: Heavy Rains In Delhi-NCR, 10 Dead In UP Floods; 28 Roads Closed In Himachal

At least ten persons lost their lives to rain-related incidents in Uttar Pradesh since Monday.

PTI
Heavy rains across India | Photo: PTI
info_icon

Heavy rains lashed Delhi and the national capital region (NCR) on Wednesday once again, bringing some relief from the hot and humid weather.

Meanwhile, light rainfall in parts of Himachal Pradesh caused the closure of 28 roads, with eight of those in Mandi, six in Shimla, five in Sirmaru, four in Kangra, three in Kinnaur and two in the Kullu district, said the State Emergency Operation Centre.

At least ten persons lost their lives to rain-related incidents in Uttar Pradesh since Monday, with many rivers overflowing in the region, forcing authorities to open the gates of several dams.

Rains In Delhi-NCR

As heavy downpour lashed the national capital and its neighbouring regions, traffic snarls and waterlogging brought inconvenience to commuters.

According to the India Meteorological Department, the maximum temperature in Delhi was recorded at 31.6 degrees Celsius and is expected to settle around 36 degrees Celsius.

IMD's forecast for the national capital on Wednesday said that there would be "generally cloudy sky with light rain".

10 Dead In Rain-Related Incidents In UP

In Uttar Pradesh, at least ten persons lost their lives in the rain-related incidents. Many of the rivers were in spate following the incessant rainfall, forcing authorities to open the gates of several dams.

State Relief Commissioner GS Naveen Kumar had said that seven residents of Dhaka Chant village in the Pilibhit district were airlifted to a safer location on Tuesday after they got trapped following the release of four lakh cusecs of water from Nepal in the Sharda River.

Many villages in the state, including Balrampur, Shravasati, Kushinagar, Pilibhit, Siddharthnagar and Lakhimpur Kheri districts are hit by floods.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday conducted an aerial inspection of the flood-affected areas in Pilibhit.

According to a report from the Relief Commissioner's officer said that Ganga River is flowing above the danger mark at Kachla Bridge in Budaun, Rapti river in Balrampur and Sharda river at Paliakalan and Shardanagar in Lakhimpur Kheri.

The reported added that two rain deaths were recorded each in Pilibhit and Shravasti while Balrampur, Kannauj and Pratapgarh recorded one death each.

In Kaushami, three including two women were killed after being struck by lightning.

The weather department forecast "isolated very heavy rainfall" over East Uttar Pradesh for July 10 and 11, while noting that "isolated heavy rainfall" is very likely in the state between July 10 and 14.

Rain-Triggered Floods Continue In Assam

With the continued wrath of rain-triggered floods in Assam, this year's death toll in flood, landslide and storm-related incidents rose to 92. An official bulletin noted that 17.70 lakh people have been affected due to the floods.

Dhubri is the worst-hit district in Assam, followed by Cachar, Sivasagar, Barpeta and Golaghat.

Notably, a total of 48,021 affected people have been taken shelter in the 507 relief camps, while relief materials have been provided to 1,04,665 people.

The deluge has also caused significant damage to the infrastructure in the state, including 94 roads, three bridges, 26 houses and six embankments.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said that the Brahmaputra and its tributaries were flowing above the danger level in most places, even as the overall flood situation has slightly improved.

The Meteorological department forecast "heavy to very heavy rainfall" very likely over Assam during July 10 and 14.

In these floods, a total of 159 wild animals have died so far due to drowning or during treatment.

Mumbai Rains, Earthquake In Some Parts Of State

Mumbaikars were faced with heavy traffic jams as torrential rains battered the city. Lag in railways services were also in place given the waterlogged stations.

IMD's Santacruz observatory recorded 4 mm rain activity while the Colaba station recorded 3 mm rain between Tuesday and Wednesday morning. The seven lakes that supply water to Mumbai reached 21.67 per cent of their total capacity.

Meanwhile, as parts of Maharashtra were hit by Earthquake, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar assured the public that it was only mild and asked them to not panic.

He urged the people to stay alert, emphasising that the administration was taking all necessary precautions.

Making a statement in the legislative assembly, Pawar said an earthquake of 4.5 magnitude was experienced at 7.14 am in Hingoli, Parbhani, Beed, Jalna, Nanded, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar districts in Marathwada, and Washim and nearby areas in the Vidarbha region.

"There was panic among locals, but citizens have be advised to stay alert and the administration is taking all precautionary steps," he said adding the government has taken the incident seriously.

(With PTI inputs)

