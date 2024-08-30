National

VP Dhankhar Slams Kapil Sibal Over 'Symptomatic Malaise' Remark; Condemns Kolkata Doctor Rape Case

Condemning the terming of violence against women as 'symptomatic malaise' by Kapil Sibal, Dhankhar stressed that such statements were akin to trivialising the suffering of girls.

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar
Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar Photo: PTI
While addressing students at Delhi University's Bharti College during an event, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday slammed Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) president Kapil Sibal for stating in a purported SCBA resolution that the brutal rape and murder of the Kolkata doctor at RG Kar Hospital was a "symptomatic malaise."

According to Ex-SCBA president Adish C Aggarwala, resolution was not officially approved by the SCBA Executive Committee and demanded that it be withdrawn or Sibal issue a public apology.

"I am appalled; I am pained and somewhat surprised that someone holding a position in the Supreme Court Bar, a Member of Parliament, acting in a manner and what does he say? A symptomatic malaise and suggested that such incidents are commonplace? What a shame! Words fail me in condemning such a stance. It is doing greatest injustice to the high position," the vice president said.

"For partisan interest? For self-interest? You take a stance, leveraging your authority to perpetrate such kind of heinous injustice on our girls and women? What can be a greater injustice to humanity? Do we trivialise the suffering of our girls? No, not any longer," he continued.

Describing the death of the doctor as a "painful" incident, Dhankhar referred to President Droupadi Murmu's recent personalised article and resonated with her "enough is enough" narrative on crimes against women.

"President Murmu is a tribal woman herself. She has seen the ground reality. She rightly expressed in a media note that enough is enough for crime against women. I want this clarion call to be a national call. I want everyone to be a participant in this call", Dhankhar said.

"I want everyone in the country to heed the sane, sage and timely caution by the President of India," he added.

Stating that the fear in the minds of girls and women is a cause of concern, Dhankhar said, "How can in the land of Bharat, girls and women be unsafe? How can their dignity be outraged."

Moreover, while addressing the students, the vice-presiden also stressed the need for financial independence for women.

"I call upon each of you to be financially independent. This is important for you to unleash your energy and potential," he said.

"Girls are the most important stakeholders in the development of the nation. They constitute the backbone and spinal strength of the rural economy, agro-economy and informal economy," Dhankhar added.

