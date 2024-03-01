National

Delhi: Clash between Student ABVP, Left Groups At JNU Leaves Several Injured | On Video

The unrest took place on Friday night over the selection of election committee members at the School of Languages.

Outlook Web Desk
March 1, 2024
March 1, 2024
       
A clash broke out between ABVP and Left-backed groups at Jawaharlal Nehru University, Delhi. Photo: PTI
A clash broke out between two student political groups in Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University causing injuries to some students.

As per PTI, some injured students have been admitted to the Safdarjung Hospital.

Videos taken during the clash captured a guy is hitting students with a stick, and in another, someone is throwing a bicycle at them.

Additional videos show people getting surrounded and beaten up by a group, while university security personnel try to help them.

Students from both the ABVP and Left groups have gone to the police, filing complaints against each other.

There's no information yet from the university administration, and we don't know the exact number of students who got hurt during the incident.

