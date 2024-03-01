A clash broke out between two student political groups in Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University causing injuries to some students.
The unrest took place on Friday night over the selection of election committee members at the School of Languages.
As per PTI, some injured students have been admitted to the Safdarjung Hospital.
Videos taken during the clash captured a guy is hitting students with a stick, and in another, someone is throwing a bicycle at them.
Additional videos show people getting surrounded and beaten up by a group, while university security personnel try to help them.
Students from both the ABVP and Left groups have gone to the police, filing complaints against each other.
There's no information yet from the university administration, and we don't know the exact number of students who got hurt during the incident.