A scuffle took place on Friday night at the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus between the ABVP, associated with the RSS, and Left-supported groups during a meeting about organizing student union elections.
Both groups alleged that some of their members were hurt, and while they accused each other for the disturbance.
According to PTI, the JNU administration did not respond immediately.
The clash between the student groups took place during the University General Body Meeting (UGBM) at the Sabarmati Dhaba on the campus while they were electing members of the Election Commission for the 2024 JNUSU polls.
The DSF, which is aligned with the left, claimed that members of the ABVP disrupted the UGBM by invading the stage and harassing council members and speakers.
Videos were posted on social media by ABVP and JNU students' union members that captured heated arguments, shouting, and chanting while university security personnel attempt to manage the situation.
DSF said in a statement said, "In response to the JNU Administration's announcement of the start of the JNUSU elections for 2023-2024, the ABVP has teamed up with the administration to obstruct the UGBM called by the students and halt the democratic process initiated for the conduct of JNUSU election 2024."
The Students' Federation of India claimed that JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh was attacked by ABVP students and water was thrown at her during the ruckus. Their statement read, "Aishe Ghosh, president, JNUSU was heckled and shamelessly attacked by ABVP lumpens. They can be seen throwing water on a her. Such disgraceful behaviour against a female student of JNU should not be tolerated at any cost."
What are the representatives of each group saying ?
JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh addressed a press conference on the scuffle yesterday, she said, "The administration was holding onto the elections till now but now they don’t have any technical reason to cancel the elections so they are using outfits like ABVP to create this chaos. However, we are still standing here with the belief that peaceful elections will take place."
During the press conference, an ABVP-JNU representative spoke to meeting, said, "Aishe Ghosh is doing violence on the JNU campus because she wants a political platform. They didn't remember JNU students during the COVID-19 pandemic. ABVP served the whole campus during that time."
The right wing students group alleged ABVP-JNU secretary Vikas Patel was attacked by DSF activists. They said another student, Prashanto Bagchi, was thrashed during the ruckus to settle personal scores.
An MA final year student, Prafulla, was attacked with a sharp weapon, the ABVP alleged.
It also claimed a differently-abled student of BA Persian, Divyaprakash, was beaten by students from the left groups because of supporting ABVP.
The ABVP on the other hand, said in a statement, "Today, the all-party organised a University General Body Meeting at Sabarmati ground at 9.30 pm. At first JNUSU had passed casteist slurs to the mic and sound workers as they did not want ABVP to participate in the UGBM.
"The workers felt humiliated and backed off. However, ABVP activists talked to them and influenced them to not take away the mic and sound system. When the Left-led parties (AISA, SFI, DSF and many more) saw that the UGBM will take place anyhow, they tried to disturb the GBM. However, the ABVP failed all their tactics. At last, they started beating ABVP activists," it added.
The Delhi police said it is in touch with the JNU administration and is probing the matter, while adding that so far the police have only received a complaint from the ABVP.
According to a police official, a PCR call was received at the Vasant Kunj North Police Station at 12.30 am. A team of the police reached the university gate but did not enter the campus.
The official told PTI, "A PCR call was made by the security guards from the main gate at 12.30 am. A team went to the gate but did not enter. There was a scuffle in GBM. We are in contact with the JNU administration and examining the matter".
"The ABVP has given a complaint. No complaints (have been received) from the JNUSU side as of now," he added.
A large number of students had gathered at the Sabarmati Dhaba on the campus to cast their vote for electing members of the EC at the UGBM.
Earlier in the day on Friday, the JNUSU had collected quorum (signatures from students which is 1/10th of the university's strength) to start the process of UGBM.