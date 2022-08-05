Friday, Aug 05, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Vaccines Not Effective Without Yoga, Ayurveda: Yoga Guru Ramdev

Without the support of yoga and Ayurveda, no vaccine can immunise you permanently against coronavirus, no matter how big you are, a president or a big doctor yourself, Ramdev said. 

undefined
Yoga guru Ramdev File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Aug 2022 11:32 am

Yoga guru Ramdev Thursday questioned the efficacy of allopathy against COVID-19 once again saying vaccination alone is not enough to protect people from the virus and they need to be supplemented with yoga and ayurveda. 

He said this on the sidelines of an event in reply to a question on why US President Joe Biden tested positive for Covid even after taking the booster dose of the vaccine.

"Without the support of yoga and Ayurveda, no vaccine can immunise you permanently against coronavirus, no matter how big you are, a president or a big doctor yourself," Ramdev said. 

Related stories

Delhi HC Grants Ramdev Time To Draft Clarification To Settle Case By Doctors Over Use Of Coronil

Aiming To Make Patanjali & Ruchi Soya No. 1 FMCG Firm In 5 Years: Ramdev

Baba Ramdev's Ruchi Soya To Raise Rs 4,300 Crore From Follow-On Public Offer Starting March 24

Top officials of WHO have also fallen victims to Covid, he said. He claimed the world is being misled by medical science in the name of vaccines. 

"The world will return to yoga and ayurveda again. People are growing tulsi, aloe vera and giloy in their kitchen gardens and reaping their health benefits," Ramdev said on the sidelines of the function at Patanjali Yogpeeth to mark his close aide Balkrishna's birthday. 

Meanwhile, a federation of resident doctors associations wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging Ramdev has made an "irresponsible" statement on allopathy. 

Federation of Resident Doctors Associations in India (FORDA) in a tweet shared a purported video clip in which Ramdev is seen speaking. 

"Again, mischievous and irresponsible statement made by Mr Ram Kisan Yadav aka Mr Ramdev Request  @PMOIndia and @MoHFW_INDIA to kindly take a note and take strict actions .This kind of disrespectful attitude towards Indian Research, hardwork and modern medicine wont b tolerated," it said.  

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Yoga Guru Ramdev COVID-19 Vaccine Yoga Ayurveda US President Joe Biden Patanjali Yogpeeth Prime Minister Narendra Modi Federation Of Resident Doctors Associations In India World Health Org­anisation (WHO)
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Griner Convicted In Russia, Gets 9 Years

Griner Convicted In Russia, Gets 9 Years

Why All Is Not Lost For Indian Medical Students In Philippines Despite Losing Delhi High Court Case

Why All Is Not Lost For Indian Medical Students In Philippines Despite Losing Delhi High Court Case