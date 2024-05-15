National

'US Knows Chabahar's Relevance': S Jaishankar Reacts To Sanctions Warning After Deal With Iran

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has responded to US' warning of the "potential risk of sanctions" in light of the Chabahar Port agreement with Iran

A day after the United States warned of sanctions for India over the Chabahar Port agreement with Iran, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has stated the benefits of the deal and stated that people should not have a "narrow view" towards the deal.

The external minister's statements comes in response to the US' warning of the "potential risks of sanctions" for India after its 10-year Chabahar deal with Iran.

"I did see some of the remarks which were made, but I think it's a question of communicating, convincing and getting people to understand, that this is actually for everyone's benefit. I don't think people should take a narrow view of it," stated Jaishankar.

The union minister further added that the US has been appreciative of Chabahar port and knows the importance of the deal.

US Warning After India-Iran Chabahar Port Agreement: ‘Potential Risk Of Sanctions’

BY Outlook Web Desk

"They (US) have not done so in the past. So, if you look at the US' own attitude towards the port in Chabahar, the US has been appreciative of the fact that Chabahar has a larger relevance...we will work at it," he added.

On Tuesday, the United States said that anyone considering deals with Iran should be aware of the "potential risk of sanctions".

"I would just say...US sanctions on Iran remain in place and we will continue to enforce them," stated Vedant Patel, the principal deputy spokesperson for the US State Department.

"Any entity, anyone considering business deals with Iran, they need to be aware of the potential risk they are opening themselves up to, potential risk of sanctions," Patel added further.

