UP CM Yogi To Conduct 'Prabuddh Sammelan' Across Districts To Spread Info About Govt Schemes

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will conduct 'Prabuddh Sammelan' in 15 districts of western part of the state from March 27 to 31 in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections 2024.
As part of the 'Prabuddh Sammelan', Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will interact with intellectuals across various districts in the state through, presenting a comprehensive account of the government's work.
The Chief Minister's Prabuddh Sammelans are set to begin from Western Uttar Pradesh, where elections will also be held in the first few phases. Through these proposed meetings until March 31, the chief minister will reportedly hold talks with people, laying the groundwork for the 'Phir ek bar, Modi sarkar' resolution ahead of the elections.
As per the schedule announced by the Bharatiya Janata Party, Uttar Pradesh, CM Yogi will visit 15 districts over five days from March 27 to 31. His series of Prabuddh Sammelan will commence from Mathura, Meerut, and Ghaziabad on Wednesday, March 27, where he will engage with dignitaries and the general public.
On Thursday, March 28, Yogi Adityanath's schedule includes programmes in Bijnor, Moradabad, and Amroha, where he will interact with prominent individuals, a news agency ANI report mentioned.
On March 29, CM Yogi Adityanath is scheduled to participate in the Prabuddh Sammelan in Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, and Saharanpur. Continuing this momentum.
on March 30, CM Adityanath will attend Prabuddh Sammelan in Baghpat, Bulandshahr, and Gautam Buddha Nagar. Lastly, on March 31, he will conclude the programme with Prabuddh Sammelans in Bareilly, Rampur, and Pilibhit.
Through these Sammelans, CM Yogi aims to provide detailed information about the achievements of both the state and the central governments. He will also discuss the schemes benefiting the common people under the double-engine government.