Tripura: 7 Dead In Landslides, 2 Others Missing; Over 5,000 Families Affected | Details

A number of heavy-rain-induced landslides in three to four different areas of Tripura killed at least seven people, including three members of a family, while two others went missing on Tuesday, said a senior official.
Amongst the seven dead, there were three members of a family from Debipur in South Tripura district when their house collapsed due to a massive landslide on Monday night.
According to Tripura Revenue Department Secretary Brijesh Pandey, five deaths were reported from the South Tripura district while one casualty each happened in Gomati and Khowai districts. The two missing cases were also reported from Khowai and Gomati districts.
Tripura landslides: What did the CM say?
Taking cognisance of the situation, Chief Minister Manik Saha, who is in Delhi, instructed the administrations to take appropriate action in view of the natural calamity. He is scheduled to return to Tripura on Tuesday night.
“Due to heavy rain, several areas in South Tripura and other districts are experiencing flooding. In response, relief centres have been set up to provide support to those affected,” the chief minister said in a post on Facebook.
"All the official a of the district administration of various districts , NDRF (National Disaster Response Force), SDRF (State Disaster Response Force) and local authorities are on high alert and have been working together to provide assistance and support to the people in the flood-affected areas", said the CM on his X post.
"We also urge all the social organizations, NGOs and beloved citizens to remain vigilant and provide their all out support during this crisis. Your every iota of contribution can make a significant difference to the response and relief efforts", he added.
Tripura flood and landslides: Current situation
In light of the current scenario and a warning for heavy rainfall, the weather department has issued a red alert in the South Tripura district where an orange alert was sounded earlier.
“For the past 48 hours, the state recorded unprecedented rainfall triggering landslides in many areas and rendered thousands of people homeless. Currently, 5607 families who were severely affected by the rain took shelter in 183 relief camps. Relief is being given to the affected people,” an official told during a press conference.
In Gomati district, a 52-year-old man was killed and another went missing in Karbook area following a landslide on August 19 while a 14-year-old boy died when mounds of earth fell on his house in Champlai area in Khowai district on Monday.
Several low-lying areas of the Santirbazar subdivision in South Tripura have been submerged due to heavy rain, Baidya said.
Water was flowing above the danger level in Muhuri and Lawgang rivers and four relief camps were set up for the flood-affected people in the subdivision, he said.