National

Tripura: 7 Dead In Landslides, 2 Others Missing; Over 5,000 Families Affected | Details

According to Tripura Revenue Department Secretary Brijesh Pandey, five deaths were reported from the South Tripura district while one casualty each happened in Gomati and Khowai districts. The two missing cases were also reported from Khowai and Gomati districts.

Landslide in Tripura
Landslide in Tripura Photo: PTI
info_icon

A number of heavy-rain-induced landslides in three to four different areas of Tripura killed at least seven people, including three members of a family, while two others went missing on Tuesday, said a senior official.

Amongst the seven dead, there were three members of a family from Debipur in South Tripura district when their house collapsed due to a massive landslide on Monday night.

According to Tripura Revenue Department Secretary Brijesh Pandey, five deaths were reported from the South Tripura district while one casualty each happened in Gomati and Khowai districts. The two missing cases were also reported from Khowai and Gomati districts.

A man walking through a flooded lane near Bagmati River in Kathmandu - AP
Nepal: Nearly 200 People Killed In 2 Months Due To Rain-Induced Floods And Landslides | Details

BY Outlook Web Desk

Tripura landslides: What did the CM say?

Taking cognisance of the situation, Chief Minister Manik Saha, who is in Delhi, instructed the administrations to take appropriate action in view of the natural calamity. He is scheduled to return to Tripura on Tuesday night.

“Due to heavy rain, several areas in South Tripura and other districts are experiencing flooding. In response, relief centres have been set up to provide support to those affected,” the chief minister said in a post on Facebook.

"All the official a of the district administration of various districts , NDRF (National Disaster Response Force), SDRF (State Disaster Response Force) and local authorities are on high alert and have been working together to provide assistance and support to the people in the flood-affected areas", said the CM on his X post.

"We also urge all the social organizations, NGOs and beloved citizens to remain vigilant and provide their all out support during this crisis. Your every iota of contribution can make a significant difference to the response and relief efforts", he added.

Tungabhadra Dam (representational image) - null
Karnataka: Flood Alert Issued After Tungabhadra Dam Gate Crashes; DK Shivakumar Visits Koppal; Restoration Underway

BY Outlook Web Desk

Tripura flood and landslides: Current situation

  • In light of the current scenario and a warning for heavy rainfall, the weather department has issued a red alert in the South Tripura district where an orange alert was sounded earlier.

  • “For the past 48 hours, the state recorded unprecedented rainfall triggering landslides in many areas and rendered thousands of people homeless. Currently, 5607 families who were severely affected by the rain took shelter in 183 relief camps. Relief is being given to the affected people,” an official told during a press conference.

Vehicles pass through a waterlogged underpass near Jayadeva Hospital after heavy rainfall, in Bengaluru, Monday, Aug 12 - PTI
Weather August 12: Rains Trigger Flood In Ghaziabad's Hindon; Delhi, Gurugram, Bengaluru Waterlogged

BY Outlook Web Desk

  • In Gomati district, a 52-year-old man was killed and another went missing in Karbook area following a landslide on August 19 while a 14-year-old boy died when mounds of earth fell on his house in Champlai area in Khowai district on Monday.

  • Several low-lying areas of the Santirbazar subdivision in South Tripura have been submerged due to heavy rain, Baidya said.

  • Water was flowing above the danger level in Muhuri and Lawgang rivers and four relief camps were set up for the flood-affected people in the subdivision, he said.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 1 Live Score: Toss Delayed Due To Wet Outfield In Rawalpindi
  2. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Adam Gilchrist Believes 'Onus In On Australia' To Prove Home Dominance
  3. Jasprit Bumrah Has Been Best Multi-Format Bowler For Last Five-Six Years, Says Ricky Ponting
  4. ENG vs SL, 1st Test: England To Pay Tribute To Graham Thorpe In Manchester
  5. PAK Vs BAN, 1st Test: Continuity Key For Pakistan Captain Masood Ahead Of Bangladesh Opener
Football News
  1. PFA Awards: Rodri Predicts Player Of The Year Foden Could Be England's Best-Ever
  2. Serie A: Juventus Duo Thuram, Weah Suffer Hamstring Injuries In Opener
  3. Lille 2-0 Slavia Praha: Zhegrova's Second Ensures Strong Lead In Champions League Qualifying
  4. PFA Awards: Phil Foden, Cole Palmer, Bunny Shaw Win Top Prizes
  5. Kolkata's Top Three Clubs Unite For The First Time To Demand Justice, Return Of Durand Cup
Tennis News
  1. Nick Kyrgios, Shapovalov Hit Out After Sinner Escapes Doping Ban
  2. 'No Fault Found': Jannik Sinner Cleared After Twice Testing Positive For Banned Substance
  3. World No. 1 Jannik Sinner Tested Positive For Steroids Twice, But Will Not Be Suspended
  4. Cincinnati Open: Jannik Sinner Overcomes 'Difficult Week' To Win Fifth ATP Title Of The Season
  5. Cincinnati Open: Sabalenka Downs Pegula To Win Sixth WTA 1000 Title
Hockey News
  1. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  2. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  3. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  4. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com
  5. Paris Olympics: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach

Trending Stories

National News
  1. PM Modi Leaves For Poland, Historic Ukraine Visit With Hopes Of 'Early Return Of Peace'
  2. Tripura: 7 Dead In Landslides, 2 Others Missing; Over 5,000 Families Affected | Details
  3. Kolkata Doctor Case LIVE: Ex-RG Kar Medical College Principal May Go Through Polygraph Test
  4. Bharat Bandh Today Over SC's Quota Ruling; Banks, Markets, Schools Mostly Open | Top Points
  5. RG Kar Protest: Actor, Ex-TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty Gets Rape Threat Over Social Media Post
Entertainment News
  1. Stree Pradhan Samaj Ke Purush: Alternative Masculinities In Feminist Horror Hindi Cinema 
  2. Sydney Sweeney Set To Play Black Cat In Spider-Man 4? | Here's Everything We Know About The Viral Rumors
  3. Watch: Bebe Rexha Claims She Was 'Threatened' By Lufthansa Employee For Speaking Albanian, Emotional Instagram Story Sparks Fan Support
  4. 'It's A Relief': Abhishek Banerjee On Playing Negative Characters
  5. 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah': Delhi HC Bans Unauthorized Use Of Content Of The Sitcom
US News
  1. DNC 2024 Day 2: Ready For Kamala Harris, Says Obama; Michelle Slams Trump's 'Misogynistic, Racist Lies'
  2. TikTok Stars Sophia La Corte, Halley Kate, And Reed Williams’ Relationship Stirs Controversy | Viral Drama Explained
  3. iPhone 16 Pro Leaks Reveal New 'Desert Titanium' Color And Possible Design Changes | See All Color Options Here
  4. Itch Mites Surge: How To Prevent And Treat Itchy Rashes From Cicada Eggs
  5. Work And Wander: Best Destinations For Digital Nomads In 2024
World News
  1. 28 Killed As Bus Carrying Shiite Pilgrims From Pakistan To Iraq Crashes In Iran
  2. Bangladesh Uproar: A New 'Neighbourhood' Challenge For India
  3. Nepal: Nearly 200 People Killed In 2 Months Due To Rain-Induced Floods And Landslides | Details
  4. DNC 2024 Day 2: Ready For Kamala Harris, Says Obama; Michelle Slams Trump's 'Misogynistic, Racist Lies'
  5. Rise Of The Bangladesh Student Protest
Latest Stories
  1. iPhone 16 Pro Leaks Reveal New 'Desert Titanium' Color And Possible Design Changes | See All Color Options Here
  2. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 21, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  3. 'Zakir Naik's Extradition To India Can Be Considered If Evidence Submitted': Malaysia PM
  4. RG Kar Protest: Actor, Ex-TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty Gets Rape Threat Over Social Media Post
  5. Bharat Bandh Today Over SC's Quota Ruling; Banks, Markets, Schools Mostly Open | Top Points
  6. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Adam Gilchrist Believes 'Onus In On Australia' To Prove Home Dominance
  7. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 1 Live Score: Toss Delayed Due To Wet Outfield In Rawalpindi
  8. Kolkata Doctor Case LIVE: Ex-RG Kar Medical College Principal May Go Through Polygraph Test