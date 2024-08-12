National

Weather News LIVE Updates: Rainy Sunday Heavily Waterlogs Delhi, Gurugram; 28 Dead In Rain-Related Mishaps

Weather News LIVE Updates: Delhi and its adjoining areas of Noida, Ghaziabad and Gurugram received almost the entire day, leading to waterlogging and massive traffic snarls, with the IMD issuing an advisory for Delhiites asking them to stay indoors, secure windows and doors and refrain from unnecessary travel. At least 28 people died in rain-related incidents Sunday as heavy downpours lashed north and northwest India.

Outlook Web Desk
12 August 2024
12 August 2024
Vehicles move on a waterlogged road after heavy monsoon rain, in Gurugram, Sunday PTI
At least 28 people reportedly died in rain-related incidents Sunday as heavy downpours lashed north and northwest India, causing landslides, traffic chaos and house collapses, as well as a dam breach which inundated several villages in Haryana. Delhi and its adjoining areas of Noida, Ghaziabad and Gurugram received almost the entire day, leading to waterlogging and massive traffic snarls, with the IMD issuing an advisory for Delhiites asking them to stay indoors, secure windows and doors and refrain from unnecessary travel. Visuals of streets of Haryana's Gurugram flooded surfaced on social media amid heavy rains on Sunday. Gurugram recorded 70 mm of rainfall during the day. Waterlogging was reported from several areas, including police lines, Bus Stand Road, Sheetla Mata Road, Narsinghpur Service Road, Basai Chowk, Khandsa, Sanjay Gram Road, Sohna Road and Subhash Chowk, sectors 30, 31, 40, 45, 47, 51, 22, 23, 4, 5, 12, 13 48.
LIVE UPDATES

Bengaluru Weather Today: Light Rain In City Likely

The maximum temperature in Karnataka's Bengaluru, on August 12, is expected to settle at around 28 degrees Celsius with chances of light rain in the city.

Tomorrow, August 13, Bengaluru is likely to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of around 22 degrees Celsius and 29 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Rajasthan Rains: 2nd Straight Day Of Downpour Kills 16

Rajasthan seemed to be the worst hit in the weekend rains as the state reported 16 deaths over two days -- two on Saturday and 14 on Sunday. Its Karauli district recorded "exceptionally heavy rainfall" of 38 cm.

The India Meteorological Department said in a Sunday evening bulletin that "exceptionally heavy rainfall" was observed over Rajasthan's Karauli (38cm), heavy to very heavy rainfall was observed at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Punjab, Haryana, Bihar too.

Officials in Rajasthan's Jaipur said the torrential rains created a flood-like situation in Karauli and Hinduan. Jaipur saw waterlogging at several places. Five people were swept away at the Kanota Dam in Jaipur and a rescue operation has been launched.

"Safety of all citizens of Rajasthan - our top priority. Today, a meeting of the officials was held in the Chief Minister's Office regarding the heavy rains in the state and necessary guidelines were given to strengthen all the arrangements related to disaster management immediately," Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma posted on X.

Till 5.30 pm on Sunday, Jaipur recorded 63.2 mm rainfall, Alwar 14.2, Mount Abu and Sikar 9 mm each and Fatehpur 6.5 mm.

Gurugram Waterlogging: Parts Of City Flooded After Heavy Sunday Rains

Visuals of streets of Haryana's Gurugram flooded surfaced on social media amid heavy rains on Sunday. Gurugram recorded 70 mm of rainfall during the day.

Waterlogging was reported from several areas, including police lines, Bus Stand Road, Sheetla Mata Road, Narsinghpur Service Road, Basai Chowk, Khandsa, Sanjay Gram Road, Sohna Road and Subhash Chowk, sectors 30, 31, 40, 45, 47, 51, 22, 23, 4, 5, 12, 13, 48, 65 and several other sectors.

Delhi Weather LIVE: Rainy Sunday Waterlogs City, Leads To Traffic Snarls

Heavy rain in Delhi on Sunday led to traffic snarls in several areas as Delhiites reported 47 incidents of waterlogging across the city. Safdarjung, the city's primary weather station, recorded 26.3 mm of rain, while Lodi Road recorded 30.4 mm, Palam 20.4 mm and Mayur Vihar 55.5 mm between 2.30 and 5.30, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD) data.

Delhi was on 'orange' alert on Sunday, which signifies 'being prepared' for extremely bad weather and potential disruptions to transport, rail and road.

Central, south, southwest and east Delhi received heavy rainfall. The weather department has predicted more showers in the Delhi-NCR areas towards the end of the day. A PWD official said they received 40 calls regarding waterlogging and three calls about fallen trees.

