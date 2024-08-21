Nepal: Nearly 200 People Killed In 2 Months Due To Rain-Induced Floods And Landslides | Details

Incessant rainfall this year has taken a massive toll on Nepal as nearly 200 people were killed in the past two months owing to several landslides and floods triggered by torrential rainfall.
Nepal witnesses heavy rains between June and September every year which often trigger massive landslides and deluges in the mountainous Himalayan country.
More than 1,800 people have lost their lives in a decade due to monsoon disasters in the Himalayan nation. During this period, about 400 people went missing, and more than 1,500 people were injured in the disaster.
Wrath of Monsoon: Deaths, injuries, properties damaged
Deaths
According to Nepal's Home Ministry officials, three people died in the Kathmandu Valley, 27 people in the Koshi province, and eight people in Madhesh province as a result of natural disasters.
34 people died in Bagmati province and 56 in Gandaki province due to floods and landslides, they said.
15 people died in the Sudurpaschim province, 13 in the Karnali province, and 37 in the Lumbini province as a result of natural disasters.
Seven people from two families were killed in separate incidents of landslides triggered by incessant rains in western Nepal in the last 24 hours.
Four members of a family were buried alive in the Bajhang district as a landslide swept away a house at the Bungal municipality-10 on Sunday night, according to the police.
Injuries and disappearances
At least 241 people have been injured in natural disaster-related incidents in the past couple of months, they said.
So far, 49 people have disappeared due to the natural disaster. Security personnel have been mobilised for the search operations.
Altogether, 384 houses have been inundated due to floods in different parts of the country, and nearly 5,000 people have been displaced.
Property damage
In the Jajarkot district, a landslide buried a temporary shelter in the Majhagaun of Nalgad municipality-2 in the early morning on Monday, killing three members of a single family.
According to the police, the family had been living in a temporary shelter after their house collapsed in the earthquake last year.
Recently, a landslide occurred in the Simaltal area along the Narayanghat-Mugling road in Chitwan district when two buses carrying 65 passengers, including seven Indians, were swept away following heavy rainfall.