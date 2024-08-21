International

Nepal: Nearly 200 People Killed In 2 Months Due To Rain-Induced Floods And Landslides | Details

Nepal witnesses heavy rains between June and September every year which often trigger massive landslides and deluges in the mountainous country. In a decade, over 1,800 people have lost their lives owing to monsoon disasters in the Himalayan nation while about 400 people went missing, and more than 1,500 people were injured.