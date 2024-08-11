Karnataka: Flood Alert Issued After Tungabhadra Dam Gate Crashes; DK Shivakumar Visits Koppal; Restoration Underway

The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority warned residents living along the banks of the Krishna River to stay alert after a gate from the Tungabhadra dam in Karnataka was washed away.
This incident also triggered a flood alert downstream of the Pampa Sagar dam on the Tungabhadra River in Koppal as the gate crash resulted in the release of a large volume of water.
Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar who visited the site on Sunday assured farmers and residents to not panic as the restoration work has begun.
Tungabhadra Dam Gate Washed Away: Ministers Visit Site
Koppal district in charge Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi who visited the dam said, "We may have to release at least 60 to 65 TMC water from the dam. The problem can be resolved only after 20 feet of water is released. Hence, there is an urgency to empty the dam."
The Minister said the water resource department is bringing the design at the time of the dam construction.
Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who holds the water resource portfolio, has rushed to Koppal to take stock of the situation.
After visiting the site, Shivakumar in a post on X stated, "Koppala, Raichur, Vijayanagar, Bellary four districts have been advised to take precautions. Gate repair is entrusted to an experienced firm. Narayana Engineering and Hindusthan Company have been given the design of the reservoir. The technical team came here last night and started work immediately."
He also said, "It has been decided that farmers should save water for one crop. Neighboring states have been given their share of 25 TMC feet of water. Another 90 TMC feet is to be paid. Farmers need not panic. The three governments will solve the problem together. Necessary action will be taken to save the farmers."
According to PTI, water resource department said that they would require to empty the reservoir from the existing capacity of 105 TMC to 65 to 55 TMC to carry out repair work.
The water resource department has opened all the crust gates barring five to take up repair work on an urgent basis.
Reportedly, 89,000 cusecs of water is being released as of now.
APSDMA managing director R Kurmanadh earlier said gate number 19 got washed away due to the intensity of floodwaters.
According to reports, the mishap occurred on Saturday night in Hospet.
“Nearly 35,000 cusecs of floodwaters flowed and a total of 48,000 cusecs will be discharged downstream. People in Kurnool district’s Kosiri, Mantralayam, Nandavaram and Kouthalam should exercise caution,” he said in a press release.
Further, the managing director advised Krishna river riparian inhabitants to avoid crossing canals and streams.
As of now, there is no fear of flooding in the downstream though the water flow has intensified. People have been warned not to venture near the river due to heavy outflow of water from the dam.
The sources said the dam has faced the major problem in 70 years since its construction.