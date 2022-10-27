Thursday, Oct 27, 2022
Home National

Bharat Jodo Yatra: Telangana Leg Of Congress' Marching Resumes After A Four-Day Break

On Thursday, Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed from Makthal in the Narayanpet district of Telangana after four days.

Bharat Jodo Yatra in Telangana
Telangana Leg Of Bharat Jodo Yatra Resumes After A 4-Day Dreak Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Oct 2022 8:22 am

After four days, the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed from Makthal in the Narayanpet district of Telangana on Thursday, party sources said.

The yatra kicked off at 6.30 am from Makthal with State Congress president A. Revanth Reddy, MP Uttam Kumar Reddy, CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka and several party leaders joining Gandhi.

This is the second day of the yatra in the state. The Bharat Jodo Yatra entered the state via Gudebellur on October 23 morning, after exiting Karnataka from Raichur.

After a brief march, it took a break from Sunday noon till October 26.

Gandhi who left for the national capital on October 23, landed here last night and left for Gudebellur by road.

The Gandhi scion-led march is expected to complete 26.7 km on Thursday, before halting for the day at Sri Balaji Factory, Makthal for the night, according to party sources.

From Makthal, the yatra will continue for 16 days in Telangana state, covering 19 Assembly and 7 Parliamentary constituencies spanning a distance of 375 km, before entering Maharashtra on November 7.

The Yatra will take a one-day break on November 4.

The Wayanad MP will meet intellectuals, and leaders of various communities, including personalities from the sporting, business, and entertainment sectors.

He will also visit prayer halls, mosques, and temples across Telangana, and will offer prayers, members of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee said.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra commenced on September 7 from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu.

Gandhi completed the marathon walk in Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka, before beginning the Telangana leg of the yatra.

The Telangana State Congress has formed 10 special committees to coordinate the yatra.  

