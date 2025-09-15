Supreme Court SIT Gives Clean Chit To Vantara Rescue Centre In Jamnagar

Top court notes satisfaction with compliance at Gujarat’s Vantara; detailed order expected after SIT report review.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
Supreme Court Vantara Jamnagar SIT report Supreme Court Vantara case Vantara clean chit SC
The bench said it would pass a detailed order later in the day after examining the findings. Photo: Getty Images
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The Supreme Court-appointed SIT has cleared Vantara in Jamnagar of alleged irregularities.

  • Justices Pankaj Mithal and P B Varale noted satisfaction with compliance and regulatory measures.

  • The SIT was formed after PILs raised concerns over elephant acquisition and wildlife laws.

The Supreme Court-appointed Special Investigation Team (SIT) has given a clean chit to Vantara, the zoological rescue and rehabilitation centre in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

A bench of Justices Pankaj Mithal and P B Varale on Monday took the SIT’s report on record and noted that the authorities were satisfied with compliance and regulatory measures at Vantara, PTI reported. The report was submitted on Friday and placed before the court at the beginning of the week.

SC clarified that this inquiry is intended purely as a fact-finding exercise to assist the court in determining the truth of the allegations. - PTI
Supreme Court Forms Investigation Team To Probe Vantara’s Animal Acquisition Practices

BY Outlook News Desk

The bench said it would pass a detailed order later in the day after examining the findings.

The apex court had on August 25 constituted the four-member SIT, headed by a former Supreme Court judge, to conduct a fact-finding inquiry into allegations of non-compliance with laws and the acquisition of animals, particularly elephants, from India and abroad.

The inquiry was ordered while the court was hearing two public interest litigations (PILs) that had alleged irregularities against Vantara, citing media reports, social media claims, and complaints from non-governmental organisations and wildlife groups.

Related Content
Related Content
Madhuri in Shri Digambar Jain Atishay - Credit: Rohit Tagwade
Nandini Mutt’s Elephant Madhuri To Finally Return From Vantara, But at What Cost?

BY Sakshi Salil Chavan

Earlier, on August 14, the Supreme Court had termed as “completely vague” a plea filed by petitioner C R Jaya Sukin seeking the formation of a monitoring committee to return captive elephants housed at Vantara to their owners.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. UAE Vs Oman Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup 2025: Both Teams Eye Their First Win After Humiliation In Opener

  2. Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan Fan Changes Jersey To India Mid-Match, Watch Video

  3. Duleep Trophy 2025 Final: Rajat Patidar-led Central Zone Beat South Zone By Six Wickets To Win Title

  4. IND Vs PAK Handshake Row: Pakistan Management Lodge Protest Against India In Dubai - Report

  5. IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav 'Dedicates' Win Over Pakistan To Pahalgam Victims – Watch

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Beatriz Haddad Maia Stunned In Sao Paolo; Jelena Ostapenko Suffers Shock Exits At Guadalajara Open

  2. India Vs Switzerland, Davis Cup: Debutant Dhakshineshwar Suresh, Sumit Nagal Hand IND 2-0 Lead

  3. Sao Paolo Open: Beatriz Haddad Maia Sees Off Laura Pigossi To Enter Quarter-finals

  4. Carlos Alcaraz Dating Brooks Nader? Supermodel's Sister Gives Major Hint In US Open 2025 Champion's Romance

  5. Jack Draper Vows To Come Back Stronger As Arm Injury Ends 2025 Season Early

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang, Hong Kong Open 2025: Indian Duo Finish Runners-Up In BWF 500 Final

  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Li Shi Feng Live Streaming, Hong Kong Open 2025 Final: When, Where To Watch Match

  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Chou Tien Chen, Hong Kong Open: Indian Wins In Straight Games To Storm Into Final

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Live Streaming, Hong Kong Open 2025: When, Where To Watch BWF 500 Final On Tv And Online

  5. Hong Kong Open 2025: Satwik-Chirag Reach Final, Beat Lin And Chen Of Chinese Taipei

Trending Stories

National News

  1. AIMIM Seeks Entry Into INDIA Bloc Ahead Of Bihar Assembly Election

  2. Hazratbal: Shrine, Politics And The Soul Of Kashmir

  3. Hail Mary: Book Review Of Arundhati Roy's 'Mother Mary Comes To Me'

  4. The Forests Are Alive With The Sound Of Learning

  5. Spinal Cord Injury Awareness Month: How Caregiving Became A Partnership For One Woman

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Charlie Kirk Shooting Suspect: Ammo Engraved With Antifascist Symbols, Gamer Codes, And Meme References

  2. Trump’s 'Last Warning' to Hamas: Accept Hostage Deal or Face Consequences

  3. Trump Mulls South Korea Visit; Possible Meeting With Xi Jinping Ahead Of APEC Summit

  4. Trump Slashes Tariffs on Metals, Medicines and More to Countries With U.S. Trade Deals

  5. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

World News

  1. Ukrainian Drone Strike Hits Bashneft Refinery In Russia, Operations Continue Unaffected

  2. London’s 'Unite the Kingdom' Rally Draws 1,10,000 Amid Violence and Far-Right Rhetoric

  3. India Votes In Favour Of UNGA's ‘New York Declaration’, Endorsing Two State Solution For Palestine

  4. China Responds To Trump’s Tariff Threats: 'We Don’t Engage In Wars'

  5. Nepal PM Honors Gen Z Protestors As Martyrs, Pledges Reform

Latest Stories

  1. Emmys 2025: ‘Hacks’ Hannah Einbinder Slams Ice, Shouts ‘Free Palestine’ In First Win

  2. Waqf Amendment Act Supreme Court LIVE : SC Temporarily Suspends Key Provisions Of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025

  3. Horoscope Today, September 15, 2025: Predictions for Gemini, Scorpio, Pisces, and All Zodiac Signs

  4. Trump Blames Immigration Policy After Indian-Origin Man Killed In Dallas

  5. Nepal PM Karki Vows Justice For Gen Z Protest Violence

  6. Maharashtra Government’s Maratha Quota GR Raises Concerns Among OBC, SC, ST Communities

  7. UAE Vs OMA, Asia Cup 2025 Match 7: Three Key Battles To Watch Out For In Abu Dhabi

  8. Four Pilgrims Killed, Nine Injured As Bus Collides With Truck In Jaunpur