The Supreme Court-appointed SIT has cleared Vantara in Jamnagar of alleged irregularities.
Justices Pankaj Mithal and P B Varale noted satisfaction with compliance and regulatory measures.
The SIT was formed after PILs raised concerns over elephant acquisition and wildlife laws.
The Supreme Court-appointed Special Investigation Team (SIT) has given a clean chit to Vantara, the zoological rescue and rehabilitation centre in Jamnagar, Gujarat.
A bench of Justices Pankaj Mithal and P B Varale on Monday took the SIT’s report on record and noted that the authorities were satisfied with compliance and regulatory measures at Vantara, PTI reported. The report was submitted on Friday and placed before the court at the beginning of the week.
The bench said it would pass a detailed order later in the day after examining the findings.
The apex court had on August 25 constituted the four-member SIT, headed by a former Supreme Court judge, to conduct a fact-finding inquiry into allegations of non-compliance with laws and the acquisition of animals, particularly elephants, from India and abroad.
The inquiry was ordered while the court was hearing two public interest litigations (PILs) that had alleged irregularities against Vantara, citing media reports, social media claims, and complaints from non-governmental organisations and wildlife groups.
Earlier, on August 14, the Supreme Court had termed as “completely vague” a plea filed by petitioner C R Jaya Sukin seeking the formation of a monitoring committee to return captive elephants housed at Vantara to their owners.
