Supreme Court Forms Investigation Team To Probe Vantara’s Animal Acquisition Practices

The inquiry will examine a wide range of concerns, including how animals—especially elephants—were sourced domestically and internationally.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Jinit Parmar
Updated on:
Updated on:
vantara
SC clarified that this inquiry is intended purely as a fact-finding exercise to assist the court in determining the truth of the allegations. Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

- SC constituted a SIT to conduct a detailed inquiry into the operations of Vantara

- The SIT scrutinize compliance with international protocols like CITES, import-export regulations, standards of animal husbandry and welfare, causes of mortalities, and veterinary care standards.

- The SIT is also directed to conduct a physical inspection of the facility, with the Forest Department of Gujarat instructed to provide full assistance.

The Supreme Court has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT), led by former Supreme Court judge Justice Jasti Chelameswar, to conduct a detailed inquiry into the operations of Vantara, the wildlife rescue and rehabilitation centre established by the Reliance Foundation in Gujarat’s Jamnagar.

A bench of Justices Pankaj Mithal and Prasanna B. Varale directed that the SIT begin its fact-finding mission immediately and submit a report by September 12. Following submission, the case will be taken up again on September 15. The team will also include Justice Raghavendra Chauhan (former Chief Justice of the Uttarakhand and Telangana High Courts), former Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale, and IRS Addl. Commissioner Anish Gupta.

The inquiry will examine a wide range of concerns, including how animals—especially elephants—were sourced domestically and internationally, as well as adherence to the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, and zoo regulations. It will also scrutinize compliance with international protocols like CITES, import-export regulations, standards of animal husbandry and welfare, causes of mortalities, and veterinary care standards.

Furthermore, the SIT is tasked with investigating allegations related to environmental issues and site location (such as proximity to an industrial zone), the creation of private or vanity animal collections, conservation and breeding practices, misuse of water or carbon credits, wildlife smuggling, wildlife-related financial discrepancies, and possible money laundering.

The Supreme Court clarified that this inquiry is intended purely as a fact-finding exercise to assist the court in determining the truth of the allegations and is not a comment on the conduct of statutory bodies or Vantara itself.

The SIT is also directed to conduct a physical inspection of the facility, with the Forest Department of Gujarat instructed to provide full assistance.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Sachin Tendulkar's Aadhaar Humour Goes Viral; Batting Great Trolls Umpire Steve Bucknor With 'Gloves' Joke

  2. 2011 World Cup Final: Sachin Tendulkar Reveals Why MS Dhoni Walked In Ahead Of Yuvraj Singh

  3. Pulwama Hosts Day-Night Cricket Match, Thousands Turn Up In Former Conflict Zone

  4. Shakib Al Hasan: Exile, Milestones And A Return To The CPL - His 500th T20 Wicket Tells A Bigger Story

  5. Toyota, Another Major Brand Eye BCCI Lead Sponsorship After Dream11 Exit: Reports

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Relishing Prospect Of Another Major Final With Jannik Sinner

  2. US Open 2025: Madison Keys Suffers Shock Early Exit After Dramatic Loss To Renata Zarazua

  3. US Open 2025: Jack Draper Forced To Dig Deep To Down Federico Agustin Gomez In First Round

  4. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Reilly Opelka Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Men's Singles First-Round Match

  5. US Open 2025: Petra Kvitova Calls Time On Her Career After First-Round Defeat At Flushing Meadows

Badminton News

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi, BWF World Championships: Indian's Campaign Ends With Gritty First-Round Loss

  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, BWF World Championships: Indian Goes Down Fighting To Top Seed In Round Of 64

  3. India At BWF World Championships Preview: Players In Fray, Fixtures, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  4. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  5. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

Trending Stories

National News

  1. BEST Defeat For Thackeray Brothers, But BMC Polls Real Test

  2. BJP Leaders Oppose Banu Mushtaq Inaugurating Mysuru Dasara Rituals

  3. Congress Tries Face-saver: Suspends Palakkad MLA From Primary Membership

  4. Maharashtra’s Flagship Women Welfare Scheme Hit By Rs 163 Crore Loss, Several Beneficiaries Left Out

  5. Don’t Let The Dogs Out

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. National Guard Units In Washington To Now Carry Firearms As Trump Targets More Cities

  2. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

  3. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  4. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  5. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

World News

  1. TICAD-9 And The Emerging India–Japan–Africa Matrix

  2. US Warships Deploy Off Venezuela; Maduro Mobilizes 4.5 Million Militia As China Voices Support

  3. Israeli Airstrike On Gaza Hospital Claims Lives, Including Journalists

  4. Israel Strikes Yemen: Netanyahu Warns Houthis Of Heavy Price After Sanaa Attack Kills Six

  5. Vietnam Braces For Typhoon Kajiki With Mass Evacuations And Airport Closures

Latest Stories

  1. Nandamuri Balakrishna Listed In World Book Of Records For 50 Glorious Years In Cinema

  2. Vietnam Braces For Typhoon Kajiki With Mass Evacuations And Airport Closures

  3. Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha Announce Pregnancy: Blessed Beyond Measure

  4. Daily Horoscope for August 25, 2025: Big Changes Ahead for Leo, Libra, and Capricorn

  5. J&K Govt To Oversee Functioning Of 215 Jamat-Founded Schools; Police Gather Financial Details

  6. Dealing with Wandering Mentally Ill People Is A Mountain-sized Crisis In Himachal

  7. Maharashtra’s Flagship Women Welfare Scheme Hit By Rs 163 Crore Loss, Several Beneficiaries Left Out

  8. Uttar Pradesh Road Accident: 8 Dead, 43 Injured As Truck Hits Tractor-Trolley In Bulandshahr