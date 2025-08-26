Supreme Court Forms Investigation Team To Probe Vantara’s Animal Acquisition Practices

- SC constituted a SIT to conduct a detailed inquiry into the operations of Vantara
The Supreme Court has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT), led by former Supreme Court judge Justice Jasti Chelameswar, to conduct a detailed inquiry into the operations of Vantara, the wildlife rescue and rehabilitation centre established by the Reliance Foundation in Gujarat’s Jamnagar.
A bench of Justices Pankaj Mithal and Prasanna B. Varale directed that the SIT begin its fact-finding mission immediately and submit a report by September 12. Following submission, the case will be taken up again on September 15. The team will also include Justice Raghavendra Chauhan (former Chief Justice of the Uttarakhand and Telangana High Courts), former Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale, and IRS Addl. Commissioner Anish Gupta.
The inquiry will examine a wide range of concerns, including how animals—especially elephants—were sourced domestically and internationally, as well as adherence to the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, and zoo regulations. It will also scrutinize compliance with international protocols like CITES, import-export regulations, standards of animal husbandry and welfare, causes of mortalities, and veterinary care standards.
Furthermore, the SIT is tasked with investigating allegations related to environmental issues and site location (such as proximity to an industrial zone), the creation of private or vanity animal collections, conservation and breeding practices, misuse of water or carbon credits, wildlife smuggling, wildlife-related financial discrepancies, and possible money laundering.
The Supreme Court clarified that this inquiry is intended purely as a fact-finding exercise to assist the court in determining the truth of the allegations and is not a comment on the conduct of statutory bodies or Vantara itself.
The SIT is also directed to conduct a physical inspection of the facility, with the Forest Department of Gujarat instructed to provide full assistance.