Sunday, Oct 30, 2022
SP Accuses Yogi Adityanath Govt Of Not Fulfilling Promise Of Free Cylinder To Ujjwala Beneficiaries

Uttar Pradesh: Samajwadi Party said the BJP had promised to give one cylinder free of cost to Ujjwala scheme beneficiaries on Holi and Diwali, but nobody got it.

Yogi Adityanath in Moradabad
File photo of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Photo: PTI

Updated: 30 Oct 2022 4:13 pm

The Samajwadi Party on Sunday hit out at the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government of Uttar Pradesh for not fulfilling its poll promise of giving a free gas cylinder to Ujjwala scheme beneficiaries on Holi and Diwali, a charge denied by the ruling party.

Hitting back at the opposition SP, BJP leader Manish Shukla accused it of lying, and said, "The Uttar Pradesh government is number one in the country in fulfilling promises made to the public."

The Samajwadi Party shared a video from Kanpur Dehat on its Twitter handle in which beneficiaries of the Ujjwala Yojana were heard purportedly saying that they did not get free gas cylinders during Holi and Diwali.

"The Adityanath government is number one in making false promises. At the time of elections, the BJP had promised to give one cylinder free of cost to Ujjwala scheme beneficiaries on Holi and Diwali, but nobody got it," the SP said in a tweet in Hindi.

Hitting back, BJP's Shukla said, "The Yogi Adityanth government is working for the poor, and development has been brought to everyone." 

He took a jibe at SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, saying the opposition leader has made AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal his role model in telling lies.

"The past record of the state government in fulfilling promises has been excellent. The government has been formed again for five years and gradually all promises will be fulfilled," Shukla said.
 

