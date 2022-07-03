Sunday, Jul 03, 2022
Sources Claim AAP Government Likely To Bring Resolution Against Agnipath In Upcoming Delhi Assembly Session

Sources report AAP government may introduce a resolution against Agnipath in the upcoming Delhi Assembly session.

Protests against Agnipath recruitment scheme PTI Photo

Updated: 03 Jul 2022 12:13 pm

The AAP government is likely to bring a resolution against the Centre's Agnipath defense recruitment scheme in the upcoming session of the Delhi Assembly, party sources said on Saturday.

The Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab on Thursday passed a resolution against the controversial scheme which was announced by the Centre on June 14 and triggered protests in several parts of the country.

"Such a resolution and discussion is most likely in the Delhi Assembly too," the sources said. The Delhi Assembly's two-day session will begin on July 4.

The Agnipath scheme seeks to recruit in the armed forces youths in the age bracket of 17-and-a-half to 21 years for only four years with a provision to retain 25 percent of them for 15 more years. For 2022, the upper age limit has been extended to 23 years.

AAP National Convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had earlier backed youths protesting against the scheme and appealed to the Centre to give them the chance to serve the country throughout their life and not just for four years.

The Assembly session will begin at 11 am on Monday and Delhi government minister Kailash Gahlot will table a bill proposing to hike the salary and allowances of MLAs. Durgesh Pathak, newly elected AAP MLA from Rajinder Nagar, will also be administered the oath of office during the session.

Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said a two-day session was not adequate and accused the Kejriwal government of running away from answering questions on public issues.

The BJP will corner the government on issues like waterlogging, poor public transport, education, health, pollution, and liquor shops in residential areas, he said.

National Agnipath Delhi Assembly Arvind Kejriwal Centre BJP Durgesh Pathak
