National

Solar Storm Warning: ISRO On Alert As India Braces for Potential Disruptions | Details

A powerful solar storm is set to hit Earth between October 4 and October 6, raising concerns over potential disruptions to electronic communications and satellite systems. ISRO is on high alert, closely monitoring the situation to protect vital infrastructure in India.

Solar Storm India
Solar Storm Alert Photo: @NASASun/ X
info_icon

American scientists have issued a warning about an impending solar storm that could significantly affect electronic communications and satellite systems on Earth. Following a series of intense solar flares, concerns have risen about the storm's potential impact on technology, especially in India. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is taking steps to protect vital infrastructure, with experts stressing the importance of heightened vigilance in the coming days.

Solar storms are sudden bursts of particles, energy, and magnetic fields from the Sun that can disrupt Earth's magnetosphere. Speaking to NDTV, Dr. Annapurni Subramanian, Director of the Indian Institute of Astrophysics, explained, “The (solar) flare which occurred a few days ago is similar in terms of strength to the one which occurred in May.” These flares can cause geomagnetic storms, leading to radio blackouts and power outages on Earth.

Recent NDTV reports highlighted several powerful solar flares, including an X7.1 flare on October 1 and an even stronger X9.0 flare on October 3. NASA, through its Solar Dynamics Observatory, captured these flares, emphasizing their potential to disrupt communication systems. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) classified the X9.0 flare as an R3-strength flare, meaning it has a "strong" potential for causing radio blackouts.

In response to the approaching storm, ISRO has alerted Indian satellite operators to take necessary precautions. Dr. Annapurni Subramanian noted, “We expect to do something tonight or tomorrow night to see if anything is happening.” She further explained that while predictions suggest potential interference, it's uncertain whether it will occur or not; "we'll have to wait and see."

The powerful solar storm in May had already produced stunning auroras across the Northern Hemisphere, highlighting the visual effects of such events. The upcoming storm, expected to hit Earth between October 4 and October 6, poses risks like voltage fluctuations in power grids, particularly in regions with geomagnetic latitudes above 50 degrees.

The approaching geomagnetic storm is expected to affect various technologies, potentially disrupting high-frequency radio communications and causing increased drag on satellite systems, which could impact their stability and orientation. GPS systems may also suffer from outages and data inaccuracies, complicating navigation for industries dependent on precise location services.

Earth To Gain A Mini-Moon! - Getty Images
Earth To Gain A 'Second Moon'! Mini-Moon Asteroid 2024 PT5 Set For Temporary Orbit | Key Facts

BY Saihaj Kaur Madan

However, the storm may also offer a visual spectacle, with the possibility of stunning auroras visible further south than usual. The NOAA explains that geomagnetic storms create these light displays when charged particles from solar wind interact with Earth's atmosphere, resulting in vibrant colors. These auroras could be seen across northern U.S. states and parts of the lower Midwest.

As the solar storm approaches, its potential impacts on electronic communications and satellite systems are becoming more evident. Indian scientists, along with ISRO, are monitoring the situation closely to mitigate risks.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. WI-W Vs SCO-W, Women's T20 World Cup: All-Round Windies Beat Scotland By Six Wickets
  2. Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Plate Group: Teams, Fixtures, Live Streaming, All You Need To Know
  3. West Indies Vs Scotland Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup: Dottin Blitzkrieg Takes Windies To Six-Wicket Win (WI-W 101/4 In 11.1 Overs)
  4. IND Vs BAN, 1st T20I Highlights: Hardik Pandya Hits Winning Runs As India Beat Bangladesh By Seven Wickets
  5. IND Vs BAN, 1st T20I: India Thrash Bangladesh By Seven Wickets In Gwalior, Take 1-0 Lead
Football News
  1. AFC Women's Champion League: Odisha FC Thrashed 0-17 By Japan's Urawa Red Diamonds
  2. Ross County 1-2 Celtic, Scottish Premiership: Kuhn Late Show Keeps Rodgers' Side Perfect
  3. Girona 2-1 Athletic Bilbao, La Liga: Cristhian Stuani Nets Dramatic 99th-Minute Penalty To Secure Victory
  4. Real Madrid's Dani Carvajal Signs New Deal To Stay Until June 2026 After Injury
  5. Juventus 1-1 Cagliari, Serie A: Late Razvan Marin Penalty Denies 10-Man Old Lady
Tennis News
  1. China Open 2024: Coco Gauff Wins Title, Becoming The Youngest Champion In 14 Years
  2. Shanghai Masters: Carlos Alcaraz Passes Stern Wu Yibing Test To Enter Fourth Round
  3. Wuhan Open 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch WTA 1000 Tennis Tournament
  4. Shanghai Masters: Jannik Sinner Battles Past Tomas Martin Etcheverry To Enter Round Of 16
  5. Shanghai Masters: Novak Djokovic Relieved To Pass Alex Michelsen Test
Hockey News
  1. Sultan Of Johor Cup: PR Sreejesh Set For His First Assignment As India Junior Hockey Coach
  2. Harmanpreet Singh Credits HIL For Personal Growth, Excited At League's Return
  3. Hockey India League 2024-25: Dates, Venues, Teams, Player Auction, And What's New?
  4. Hockey India League Returns After Seven-Year Gap - Check Out All Details
  5. India Vs Germany: Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Solar Storm Warning: ISRO On Alert As India Braces for Potential Disruptions | Details
  2. Hindu Seer Narsinghanand's Alleged Hate Speech Against Prophet Leads To Several FIRs Across India | Details
  3. Sonam Wangchuk Launches Hunger Strike At Ladakh Bhawan After Protest Denied at Jantar Mantar
  4. 5-Year-Old Boy Assaulted in Pune; Girl Raped And Murdered In Bengal, Outrage And Protests Erupt
  5. Day In Pics: October 06, 2024
Entertainment News
  1. Shubhra Chaturvedi: An ‘Andolanjeevi’ Artist  
  2. Manvat Murders Review: Ashish Bende’s Police Procedural is Too Sedate to Grip
  3. Kashmir’s Timeless Hamlet
  4. Kashmir Chronicles: A Cinema In The Offing
  5. Joker: Folie à Deux Review: Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga Can’t Rescue a Flubbed-Experiment Sequel
US News
  1. How Hurricane Helene Devastated Western North Carolina |Details
  2. Trump Returns To Site Of Assassination Attempt; China Accused Of Interference | Latest On US Elections 2024
  3. Hurricane Helene Death Toll Rises To 227 As Search Ops Continue
  4. Hurricane Leslie Strengthens To Category 1. What To Know About Its Path And Impact
  5. Who Are Padmini Pillai And Nalini Tata, The Indian Americans Selected As White House Fellows?
World News
  1. Israel's Defense Minister Warns Iran Could End Up Like Gaza Or Beirut
  2. How Hurricane Helene Devastated Western North Carolina |Details
  3. Another Mass Shooting In Israel, 1 Dead & 8 Injured In Beersheba; Attacker Killed
  4. After One Year Of War, Gaza Faces The Challenge Of Clearing Tons Of Rubble
  5. Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu On State Visit To India | What's On Agenda
Latest Stories
  1. Today's Horoscope For October 5, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  2. Haryana Assembly Election: Young Voters Could Play Decisive Role
  3. Haryana Assembly Election 2024: What Past Vote Shares Foretell
  4. Why Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei Chose The Famous Imam Khomeini Mosque For His Rare Sermon
  5. South Korea Vs Philippines Toss Update, ICC T20 World Cup Qualifiers: PHI Bat First - Check Playing XIs
  6. Failed Alliance Saves Congress From Harakiri In Haryana
  7. Haryana Assembly Election: Women, A Conspicuous Absence In Mewat’s Electoral Pitches
  8. Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 LIVE: 63% Voter Turnout Till 5:30 PM; CM Saini Slams Congress Over 'Jhooth And Loot'