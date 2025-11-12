Aurora Borealis Phenomenon Explained: Northern Lights Expected Across 21 USA States

Solar Flares Cause Aurora: The X5.1 Event

The unprecedented X5.1 solar flare, the strongest flare of 2025 and sixth-strongest of the current solar cycle, erupted on November 11 alongside two earlier X-class flares, creating maximum impact potential. This aurora activity represents one of the most energetic multi-CME events in recent years, combining the effects of three simultaneous coronal mass ejections. For the best aurora viewing, experts recommend getting as far away from city lights as possible, watching between 9 p.m. and 2 a.m., and bringing a camera or smartphone in night mode, since most auroras look brighter on a screen than to the naked eye. Even with perfect conditions, patience is key: aurora displays can be fleeting and may require long outdoor waits, warm clothing, and alert eyes on the northern sky.