Aurora Borealis Phenomenon Explained: Northern Lights Expected Across 21 USA States

Aurora borealis lights up 21 USA states as a severe geomagnetic storm arrives on November 11-12. X5.1 solar flare causes a spectacular Northern Lights display. Best viewing 10 p.m.-1 a.m. EST in north-facing dark locations.

Aurora Borealis Phenomenon Explained: Northern Lights Expected Across 21 USA States
  • Aurora borealis phenomenon: G4 (severe) geomagnetic storm watch issued November 11-12; visible across 21 USA states due to converging CMEs and X5.1 solar flare

  • Northern Lights USA forecast: Peak visibility 10 p.m.-1 a.m. EST; potentially visible as far south as Alabama and Northern California; 21 states above the aurora view line

  • What causes the Northern Lights: Solar flares release charged plasma particles that interact with Earth's magnetic field, creating colored light emissions (green, red, purple)

  • Aurora Borealis colors: Green at 60-150 miles altitude; red above 150 miles; blue and purple occasionally visible; viewing best in north-facing dark locations with clear skies

A powerful geomagnetic storm prompted by multiple coronal mass ejections (CMEs) and an X5.1 solar flare is expected to create one of the most spectacular aurora borealis displays of 2025. The Northern Lights USA forecast predicts visibility across 21 states from November 11-12, with NOAA issuing a G4 (severe) geomagnetic storm watch, the second-highest intensity level on the five-point scale. Multiple solar storms converging almost simultaneously could drive auroras southward, potentially making them visible as far as Alabama and Northern California.​

What Causes the Northern Lights: Solar Storm Interaction

What causes the Northern Lights originate from explosive activity on the Sun's surface. Solar flares release billions of tons of electrically charged plasma particles traveling at approximately one million miles per hour toward Earth. When these solar wind particles collide with Earth's magnetic field at the poles, they become trapped and accelerate downward into the atmosphere. Upon striking oxygen and nitrogen molecules, they transfer energy through a process called "excitation," causing atoms to heat up and emit the characteristic glowing lights. Aurora borealis colors range from vivid greens at 60-150 miles altitude to reds at higher elevations above 150 miles, occasionally producing purple or blue displays.​

Northern Lights Forecast USA and Viewing Opportunities

The latest Northern Lights map USA shows 21 states potentially visible for this event: Alaska, North Dakota, Minnesota, Montana, Wisconsin, Michigan, Maine, South Dakota, Idaho, Vermont, Washington, New Hampshire, Wyoming, New York, Iowa, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Nebraska, Ohio, Illinois, and Indiana. Best viewing windows occur between 4 p.m.-1 a.m. EST with peak activity from 10 p.m.-1 a.m. EST when G3-G4 storm conditions peak. Viewers should find north-facing locations away from light pollution, allow 30 minutes for eye adaptation, and use smartphone cameras to detect faint auroras invisible to the naked eye.​

Solar Flares Cause Aurora: The X5.1 Event

The unprecedented X5.1 solar flare, the strongest flare of 2025 and sixth-strongest of the current solar cycle, erupted on November 11 alongside two earlier X-class flares, creating maximum impact potential. This aurora activity represents one of the most energetic multi-CME events in recent years, combining the effects of three simultaneous coronal mass ejections. For the best aurora viewing, experts recommend getting as far away from city lights as possible, watching between 9 p.m. and 2 a.m., and bringing a camera or smartphone in night mode, since most auroras look brighter on a screen than to the naked eye. Even with perfect conditions, patience is key: aurora displays can be fleeting and may require long outdoor waits, warm clothing, and alert eyes on the northern sky.

