Saturday, Jul 23, 2022
National

Smriti Irani Rejects Allegations Of Her Daughter’s Illegal Bar In Goa

Union Minister Smriti Irani said her daughter's fault is that her mother holds a press conference on the ‘loot of Rs 5,000 crore by Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi’.

Union Minister Smriti Irani.(File photo) PTI Photo

Updated: 23 Jul 2022 5:35 pm

Union minister Smriti Irani Saturday rejected as malicious the Congress' allegation that her daughter ran an illegal bar in Goa, and said the college student was targeted because of her mother's vocal stand on the Sonia and Rahul Gandhi's "Rs 5,000-crore loot" in the National Herald case.

The Congress "assassinated" and "publicly mutilated" her daughter's character, Irani said in a hard-hitting press conference, and dared the Opposition party to show the proof of any wrongdoing.

She asserted her 18-year-old daughter is a first-year college student and does not run any bar. 

"My daughter's fault is that her mother holds a press conference on the loot of Rs 5,000 cr by Sonia and Rahul Gandhi. Her fault is that her mother fought against Rahul Gandhi in 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls," the MP said.

The BJP leader dared Rahul Gandhi to fight from Amethi Lok Sabha seat again in 2024, and vowed that she will make him bite the dust again.

"I will seek answers in the court of law and the court of people," she said in reaction to the allegation. 

The Congress on Saturday demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi sack Irani as a minister, alleging that an "illegal bar" was being run in Goa by her daughter.

Noting that it is a "very serious issue", the Congress also shared a copy of the show cause notice given to the bar, and said the excise official who gave the notice is reportedly being transferred after pressure from authorities.

(With PTI inputs)
 

