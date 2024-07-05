National

Shiv Sena Punjab Leader Attacked With Swords On Busy Road, Now In 'Serious' Condition

The two assailants were dressed in blue robes like 'Nihangs', members of the warrior Sikh sect.


The two assailants attacked Thapar with swords. | Photo: X/@HarsimratBadal_


A Shiv Sena (Punjab) leader was severely injured after he was brutally attacked by two unidentified assailants in the middle of a busy road in Ludhiana on Friday.

Police said that the leader -- 58-year-old Sandeep Thapar -- was attacked when he was coming out of the Samvedna Trust office near the Civil Hospital after attending a ceremony to mark the fourth death anniversary of the trust's founder Ravinder Arora.

Notably, the Samvedna Trust provides free ambulances and hearse vehicle services to the public.

CCTV footage of the incident has gone viral on social media. In the purported video, two persons clad in blue robes, dressed like 'Nihangs' -- warrior Sikh sect members -- were seen approaching Thapar who was on a scooter with his security man at the back.

Thapar was seen greeting the two assailants with greeted hands and speaking to them, when suddenly one of them launches an attack at him with the sword.

Thapar seen folding hands in front of the assailants.


As passersby looked on, a third assailant, who walks into the scene midway, was seen pushing away Thapar's security man. The other continue hitting Thapar with a sword, leading to him falling down from his scooter.

A person from the crowd also came close to stop the assailants, but stepped aside after looking at their 'swords'.

Later, two of the accused fled the scene on Thapar's scooter.

One assailant hits Thappar, while other lifts up the scooty.


Thapar, who suffered serious injuries to the head, was then rushed to the Civil Hospital. But he was referred to a private hospital where he was said to be in a serious condition.

The Bharatiya Janata Party condemned the attack, demanding Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. State BJP general secretary Anil Sareen said that Mann is not only the CM but also holds the home portfolio.

Ever since the Aam Aadmi Party formed the government in the state, the law and order situation has gotten worse, he alleged.

"There is a substantial increase in murder and robbery cases and activities of gangsters. As a result, a feeling of insecurity has developed among the people," Sareen claimed.

He said that the AAP government in the state has proven to be an "utter failure" on the law and order front. In such situations, Sareen said, the CM should take moral responsibility and quit.

Meanwhile, Shiromani Akali Dal leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal said, "Just received a report of an extremely disturbing incident in Ludhiana where a person was attacked with swords despite being accompanied by a security personnel."

"The manner in which such violent attacks are being conducted in broad day light in busy areas indicates a total collapse in the law and order situation in Punjab," she added.

Badal said that Mann "should wake up from his slumber and take corrective measures immediately".

(With PTI inputs)

