Monday, Aug 08, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), which had arrested Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha member on August 1, said during the course of custodial interrogation, Sanjay Raut did not explain about his involvement into the alleged crime.

undefined
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut.(File photo) Photo: PTI/Shashank Parade

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Aug 2022 5:54 pm

A special court in Mumbai on Monday remanded Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut to 14-day judicial custody in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the redevelopment of a Mumbai 'chawl'.

The court allowed Raut's plea for home food and medicines, but refused to pass an order on his prayer for bedding.

The judge said as per the prison manual, jail authorities make adequate bed arrangements.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), which had arrested the Sena Rajya Sabha member on August 1, said during the course of custodial interrogation, Raut did not explain about his involvement into the alleged crime. 

Related stories

Money Laundering Case: Mumbai Court Remands Sena MP Sanjay Raut To 14-Day Judicial Custody

Money Laundering Case: ED To Produce Sanjay Raut Before Special Court In Mumbai

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's Wife Varsha Raut Questioned by ED For Nine Hours

The release of the accused at this stage will hamper the investigation, the probe agency said in its application.

"Being a very influential person, against whom allegations of threatening of the witnesses have surfaced, it is apprehended that he may tamper with the evidence and ensure the trail of proceeds of crime is completely obfuscated," it said.

Therefore, the accused may be remanded to judicial custody in the interest of the ongoing investigation, it added. 

Raut, 60, was arrested by the ED in connection with alleged financial irregularities in the redevelopment of the Patra Chawl (row tenement) in suburban Goregaon.

He was produced before special PMLA judge M G Deshpande at the end of his ED custody on Monday.

The federal probe agency did not seek further extension of his custody.

The ED said during the course of custodial interrogation, Raut did not explain about his involvement which was within his exclusive knowledge, and gave evasive replies. 

The investigation into the case involving proceeds of crime amounting to approximately Rs 1,039.79 crore is at a crucial stage, it said.

Further investigations are required to be carried out to unearth the entire role of the accused and involvement of other persons to identify further proceeds of crime, the ED said.

The ED's probe pertains to alleged financial irregularities in the redevelopment of the Patra 'chawl' and related financial transactions involving Raut's wife and associates. 

During the earlier remand hearings, the federal probe agency claimed Raut received a benefit of about Rs 2.25 crore from the proceeds of crime. The money was allegedly used for buying property at Alibaug in neighbouring Raigad district.  

As per the ED, 47 acres of land at the Patra Chawl belongs to the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) and there were 672 tenants living in the tenement on the plot.

The Guru Ashish Constructions obtained permission for the plot redevelopment with an additional Floor Space Index (FSI), but no actual redevelopment took place till date. The tenants were thus left high and dry, as per the probe agency.

Pravin Raut, already arrested in the case, is one of the directors of the firm??. 

The ED had claimed he was the frontman for Sanjay Raut.

The probe agency on Saturday questioned Sanjay Raut's wife Varsha Raut for more than nine hours in connection with the case and recorded her statement.

Sanjay Raut is a close aide of Shiv Sena president and former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.

He has denied any wrongdoing and called the ED case against him as "false".

(With PTI inputs)
 

Tags

National India Maharashtra Shiv Sena Sanjay Raut Judicial Custody Enforcement Directorate (ED) Crime Custodial Interrogation Rajya Sabha MP
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

India At Commonwealth Games 2022: Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu, Kidmabi Srikanth Enter Semis - In Pics

India At Commonwealth Games 2022: Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu, Kidmabi Srikanth Enter Semis - In Pics

Commonwealth Games 2022: England Disqualified After Women's 4x400m Relay Win; Australia Keep Tally In Check - In Pics

Commonwealth Games 2022: England Disqualified After Women's 4x400m Relay Win; Australia Keep Tally In Check - In Pics